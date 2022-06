WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say no serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a house Monday evening in West Valley City. West Valley City Police say a woman was driving westbound on 3500 South when she veered off the side of the road at 5200 West at 6:26 p.m. According to police, the woman’s vehicle crashed into a concrete wall, but she kept driving along the wall.

