Philadelphia Phillies Vs Los Angeles Angels: Betting Odds and Matchup Stats – June 4, 2022

By Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, the Los Angeles Angels (nine consecutive defeats) play the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:15 PM ET. The starting pitchers are Zack Wheeler (3-3) for the Phillies, and Michael Lorenzen (5-2) for...

NBC Sports

Phillies make history in unforgettable sweep of Angels

The Phillies desperately needed wins in the wake of the firing of manager Joe Girardi, and they got them at the hands of perhaps the only MLB team in more desperate need of a win in the Los Angeles Angels. They didn’t just close out the sweep with a dramatic comeback, they made team history in the process.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Suns likely to move on from key starter

The Phoenix Suns are coming off the heels of a disappointing playoff exit, and major changes may be in the works. One of those changes may involve starting center Deandre Ayton. Ayton, a former first overall pick, is poised to become a restricted free agent this offseason. According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, it is “more likely than not” that Ayton is moved during the offseason, especially if Phoenix is able to find an appealing sign-and-trade opportunity.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bryce Harper mashed a clutch grand slam that tied the game and sent Phillies fans into a frenzy

With the Philadelphia Phillies in a tight spot, down 6-2 in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels, Harper did what he does best as the reigning National League MVP: hit a clutch home run. With the bases loaded and two outs with a 3-2 count, Harper was in prime position to get the Phillies back into the game late with a big play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 6/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Red Sox Angels prediction and pick. Garrett Whitlock gets the assignment for the Red Sox, while Reid Detmers goes to the mound for the Angels. Garrett Whitlock has a 3.02 ERA. He started the year as a reliever but has been moved to the starting rotation, where he has done well. Whitlock had a rough outing on May 21 against the Mariners, allowing five runs in three innings. Other than that one poor performance, Whitlock has been strong in recent weeks. In the three starts other than that one stumble against Seattle, Whitlock has allowed just four earned runs in 17 innings. He, like the Red Sox as a team, has stepped up his game in recent weeks, helping Boston climb above .500 after a horrendous month of April and an 11-20 start to the season through the first 31 games. Whitlock provides confidence for Boston, a key part of a Red Sox Angels prediction based on the current MLB odds.
ANAHEIM, CA
dodgerblue.com

Mets Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Eddy Alvarez Makes First Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a loss but still have a chance to win their series against the National League East-leading New York Mets on Sunday. Although the results didn’t go their way on Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts likes where his club is at entering the series finale with Julio Urías on the mound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Two new teams top list amid NL West slump

SAN FRANCISCO -- With the MLB season approaching the one-third mark, heated division races might be somewhat a thing of the past. Three of the six division leaders already have a cushion of at least 7 1/2 games, with the New York Mets leading the Atlanta Braves by 8 1/2 games and the Houston Astros holding a similar edge over the free-falling Los Angeles Angels. In the AL East, which was supposed to be the best and tightest race, the New York Yankees are running away from the pack.
Comments / 0

