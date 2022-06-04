Philadelphia Phillies Vs Los Angeles Angels: Betting Odds and Matchup Stats – June 4, 2022

MLB odds series for our Red Sox Angels prediction and pick. Garrett Whitlock gets the assignment for the Red Sox, while Reid Detmers goes to the mound for the Angels. Garrett Whitlock has a 3.02 ERA. He started the year as a reliever but has been moved to the starting rotation, where he has done well. Whitlock had a rough outing on May 21 against the Mariners, allowing five runs in three innings. Other than that one poor performance, Whitlock has been strong in recent weeks. In the three starts other than that one stumble against Seattle, Whitlock has allowed just four earned runs in 17 innings. He, like the Red Sox as a team, has stepped up his game in recent weeks, helping Boston climb above .500 after a horrendous month of April and an 11-20 start to the season through the first 31 games. Whitlock provides confidence for Boston, a key part of a Red Sox Angels prediction based on the current MLB odds.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO