Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, founders and co-CEOs of skincare company Glow Recipe, prioritized social media from the first moments of their products' launch in 2017. Their goal for the company, which they started in 2014, was an ambitious one: making skincare fun. Having to meet such a difficult challenge, however, was what helped them to build a strong brand, they say. Their recipe of playful messaging on social media, bright colors in their products and packaging, and fruit-based products like the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer and Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser, naturally attracted Gen Z (aged 9-24) consumers.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO