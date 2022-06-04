2022060415StateTrackDay20845AJA-06042022143259

Paul Chryst has reportedly filled the last open coaching position on his staff, bringing in Mark D’Onofrio onto the University of Wisconsin football team’s sideline. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported the news Monday night. UW’s only open coaching position is at inside linebackers and D’Onofrio has nearly two decades of experience playing and coaching linebackers. D’Onofrio, 53, hasn’t coached since being let go as Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2018....

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO