Photos: Day 2 2022 WIAA state track and field championships

Related
Bay Port, Denmark baseball heading back to WI State Tournament
(WFRV) – The Denmark baseball team knocked off Notre Dame 6-0 in the sectional final to get to the next stage and continue their defense of its 2021 state title in Divison II. Bay Port baseball defeated De Pere 11-2 to get back to the final four after losing the state championship in 2021. In […]
WSAW
Hello, My Name Is: Noah Marschke
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The lefty who doesn’t even have his driver’s license yet is striking out batters at a rate of nearly five times the amount of time he’s walking them. That’s Noah Marschke, SPASH’s sophomore pitcher who’s ascended to an arm who makes batter’s...
merrillfotonews.com
Local artist and retired educator wins Trout Unlimited Wisconsin contest
Pittman’s painting is featured on 2022-2023 Trout Stamp. Bill Pittman’s artwork appears on the cover of The Guide to Wisconsin Trout Fishing Regulations, 2022-2023, which contains the regulations for Wisconsin trout seasons, including the inland waters catch and release and the extended Lake Superior tributaries seasons, and the official Trout Stamp for 2022-2023.
ThomasLeProwse2.jpg
Tom LeProwse was a founding member of the Montana Coaches Association. He was inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame in 1983.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Memorial High School holds groundbreaking ceremony for outdoor athletic facility upgrades
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Memorial High School in Eau Claire Monday for the second phase of facility upgrades at the school. The upgrades to the outdoor athletic field and facilities comes as the Ulrich Trust donated an additional $300,000 towards outdoor restrooms, a dedicated concession stand and an officials’ room.
Logan High School had a special place in his heart. Now, their fieldhouse will carry his name
Logan High School’s fieldhouse will be named after Steve Hole, the longtime activities director at the La Crosse school who died in April.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair amphitheater headliners
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Tuesday, June 7 the headliners for the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater, the largest free entertainment venue at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater brings local, regional, and national headliners throughout the Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 4-14. Launching the...
3 Crystal Clear Lakes You Have to Swim in This Summer in Wisconsin
My family has a lake house on a man-made lake in Wisconsin, and even though I absolutely LOVE being up there, swimming in the lake water is not my favorite. Why? Because it gets super weedy and mucky at certain points of the summer. Does this fact make me a diva? Perhaps, but I still prefer to swim in water where my feet don't get tangled up in seaweed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Some Wisconsin lakes may lose their walleye, studies suggest. How can fisheries adapt?
MADISON, Wis. — The walleye isn’t easy to please. The fish species — one of Wisconsin’s most prized catches, and a cultural staple for the state — needs a pretty particular environment to survive, explained Holly Embke, a research fish biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.
Hole-in-ones
The following golfers achieved back-to-back holes-in-one recently in Tellico Village: Phil Hoy, left, and Greg Simon — 27 May, Toqua Golf Course, Hole 5, 135 yards. Witnesses were Frank Bergren and Ken Skover.
spectrumnews1.com
College student created a Wisconsin themed clothing brand
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire sophomore started his own business. Ethan Van Grunsven created Sconny Company, marketed towards Wisconsinites. Last August, Van Grusven thought about how Wisconsin didn’t have its own clothing brand outside of sports teams. So he took matters into his own hands.
wrcitytimes.com
Brother, sister unofficially break stilt-walking record in Wood County
MARSHFIELD – Suspended five stories high, 37-year-old Ashley McCauley and 33-year-old Jordan Wolf on June 4 took their turns stepping out of a metal safety cage hanging from the end of a crane, and onto a pair of stilts standing 54 feet, one inch tall. Then, with nothing more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spmetrowire.com
DNR honors Point man with ‘Ethical Hunter’ award
A Stevens Point man has been honored as an ethical hunter after helping out a stranger during last year’s gun season. Mark Moersch, Jr., 29, received the 2021 Department of Natural Resources Ethical Hunter Award in may. It’s the 25th year that the department has sponsored the award.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - One Wisconsinite was caught during a poaching and over-harvesting investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The investigation took place over multiple years and looked into the poaching and over-harvesting of spawning...
UPMATTERS
Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin
Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
Wisconsin to Face Additional Food Shortages
Some 530,500 - or one in eleven - Wisconsin residents suffer from hunger, partially because of charitable programs' inability to address the full extent of the problem. Even before COVID-19, one in twelve Wisconsin households was facing food insecurity, according to Wisconsin Food Security Consortium.
hubcitytimes.com
Rogers Cinema: A step into the future
In 1985, the Rogers Cinema properties were leased to Excellence Theaters of Chicago. While Paul Rogers left the business for a short time, he didn’t stay away long. Two years later, the company took the Wisconsin Rapids theater back and later got involved with theaters in Janesville and Marquette, MI. The Marquette leases were then traded for Marshfield.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau
(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
La Crosse teachers lambaste school board over pay, morale issues
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Several La Crosse School District teachers gave the school board a hard lesson in math Monday night on their financial struggles and a lecture on flagging morale because they feel undervalued. A large crowd of educators applauded the presentations of roughly a dozen other teachers on their financial struggles and morale issues. Their addresses, which can...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
104
Followers
239
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0