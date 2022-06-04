ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Football, The Archers, the Queen: constants in 70 years of change

By Andrew Anthony
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVbiD_0g0tyDTa00
Celebrating 25,000 days of the Queen’s reign, then and now. Illustration: Guardian Design

As measured by the biblical formula of three score and 10, 70 years is a full lifetime. It’s also the epic span of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. Even with a Proustian effort of recollection, less than 7% of the British population will have any memory of the day on 6 February 1952 that George VI died and his eldest daughter became monarch.

Of that number, only a fraction will recall that the song that topped the charts at the time was Mario Lanza’sf The Loveliest Night of the Year. No doubt more will know that Harry Styles is currently No 1 with As It Was, but that achievement is no longer a piece of national knowledge but a leftover token from an earlier era.

Among countless developments, the second Elizabethan age has seen the rise and demise of popular music . Its creative pinnacle came in the 1960s-1970s, which – not coincidentally – was the period of greatest social upheaval, when deference and class hierarchies began to crack.

Countless fashions have come and gone since the Queen took the throne, yet she has had to embody the idea of continuity, as represented by the stability of her image on banknotes and postage stamps.

Her own transformation from a tentative 25-year-old to a 96-year-old matriarch has been realised with such determined gradualism as to create the illusion of constancy. To place her in the context of her peers, she is a direct contemporary of Marilyn Monroe, who was still an up-and-coming actor in 1952, and the subject of scandal for having posed for a nude calendar .

Interactive

If it’s true that, in the familiar words of LP Hartley, the past is a foreign country, what country is 1952?

The answer is Madagascar, India, Yemen or Mexico, depending on what aspect of life we measure. If we were to take male life expectancy, for instance, back in 1952 it was 66.4 years. Nowadays it is 79 for the UK , and Madagascar is closest to the 1952 figure, with 66.53 years.

Female life expectancy in the UK today is 82.8 years. For those born in 1952 it was 71.5 years, which is roughly the life expectancy of a woman born in India today. If we take per capita car ownership in 1952, the figure would be around 3.5 vehicles per 100 people, which is about the same rate as in Yemen today; in Britain in 2022, it’s almost one vehicle for every two people.

Or what about average annual salary? Currently it’s £31,980 in the UK. In 1952, it was £390 which, adjusted for inflation, is £13,260. That puts it alongside today’s Mexico.

Interactive

One thing these other nations share is that they are no strangers to poverty, which suggests the UK has come a long way in terms of standards of living over the past 70 years. And, of course, in many respects it has. Yet in the year of the coronation, 13% of the population – approximately 6.5 million people – were adjudged to be living in poverty. Today that figure is 22%, or 14.75 million people .

In 1952, IBM introduced its first commercial scientific computer, the IBM 701. It was severely limited in power and performance and was available to rent for around $12,000 a month (about $120,000 in today’s money). Even the cheapest smartphone today, retailing at £90, massively outperforms the 701, and almost 90% of the UK population owns a smartphone.

We have also become a more unequal society. To take a glaring example, professional football: in 1952, the maximum, capped wage was £14 a week – about double the national average. Today’s highest-paid player in the Premier League is Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who is said to earn a salary of £26.4m, more than 800 times the national average.

Interactive

But some things in football haven’t changed that much. The 1952 FA Cup final was played between Newcastle and Arsenal, with Newcastle the 1-0 victors. Almost exactly 70 years later, Newcastle beat Arsenal in the Premier League to deny the north London team a place in the Champions League.

Football and the BBC Radio series The Archers , which began in 1951, are national dramas that have been running continuously for 70 years. A third would have been the Agatha Christie play The Mousetrap , which opened in the West End in 1952, but for a Covid-enforced break from March 2020 to May 2021.

There is also, of course, a fourth seven-decade long national drama, starring an understated and indefatigable lead character: the Queen herself.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet, Birthday ‘Added Some Light’ Amid Canceled Platinum Jubilee Appearances

Royal introductions! Queen Elizabeth II met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Us Weekly confirms. “Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor Castle with Lilibet and Archie," a source tells Us exclusively. The visit came as the 96-year-old monarch canceled several events, even though she […]
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Popular Music#Poverty#Arsenal#British Royal Family#Uk#Proustian
AOL Corp

Inside Harry and Meghan's Decision to Skip the Queen’s Jubilee Concert

All about the birthday girl. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped the “Platinum Party” concert in favor of having a low-key birthday celebration for their daughter, Lili, amid Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee festivities. “Harry and Meghan could’ve gone to the Party at the Palace, but decided...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in full suit for poignant event – see photos

Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal and she was out again on Tuesday as she attended a reception held in honour of veterans of the Falklands War. The Princess Royal looked fantastic in a full suit for the event, complete with military jacket, medals and even a bowtie – how dapper! The royal met with veterans of the conflict, which is marking its 40th anniversary, as well as leading politicians like Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Conducts 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' During a Platinum Jubilee Concert Practice

During her surprise trip to Wales, Princess Charlotte was able to show off a bit of her musical prowess. On June 4, the seven-year-old princess and her eight-year-old brother, Prince George, made an unexpected appearance during their parent's Platinum Jubilee visit to Cardiff, which happened to coincide with their cousin Lilibet Diana's first birthday. Four days of festivities, which began on June 2, celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne.
WORLD
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

307K+
Followers
76K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy