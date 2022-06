For the first time in Women’s College World Series history, both teams in the championship series will be from the Big 12 conference. The Oklahoma Sooners needed two games to do so, but they eliminated the final non-Big 12 team left in national title contention for 2022 with a 15-0 win over No. 5 UCLA on Monday afternoon. Now the Sooners, favorites to win the title from day one of the 2022 season, await one of their bitter rivals from the Big 12.

