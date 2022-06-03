Brian May worries fans by admitting whole body hurts ahead of Jubilee concert

Queen Elizabeth officially welcomed some of the top musicians in the world for her Platinum Jubilee Concert! Among the many world-class acts who perfomed outside Buckingham Palace at the highly anticipated event on June 4 were Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John, Queen, Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, and the immensely talented Alicia Keys. The beautifully styled Alicia, 41, sat down at a piano, and she looked naturally gorgeous wearing a cape with gold embellishments at the shoulders, a high ponytail braid, and dangly hoop earrings.
