ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brian May worries fans by admitting whole body hurts ahead of Jubilee concert

bransontrilakesnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian May worries fans by admitting whole body...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.The act was introduced in a novel way as the Queen and Paddington bear initiated the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.The rock band’s guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian May
Hello Magazine

Elton John returns to work amid health battles – all the details

Elton John is one of the biggest stars on the lineup for the Party At The Palace concert taking place this weekend, marking the musician's return to work following a bout of ill health. Elton, 74, took a break from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour amid several health issues,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Alicia Keys Sings Her Heart Out At The Platinum Jubilee Concert: Watch

Queen Elizabeth officially welcomed some of the top musicians in the world for her Platinum Jubilee Concert! Among the many world-class acts who perfomed outside Buckingham Palace at the highly anticipated event on June 4 were Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John, Queen, Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, and the immensely talented Alicia Keys. The beautifully styled Alicia, 41, sat down at a piano, and she looked naturally gorgeous wearing a cape with gold embellishments at the shoulders, a high ponytail braid, and dangly hoop earrings.
MUSIC
NME

Doja Cat shares glitzy visuals for ‘Elvis’ soundtrack contribution ‘Vegas’

Doja Cat has shared the video for her new track ‘Vegas’, which she recorded for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic. The footage, which you can see below, features a cameo by Shonka Dukureh, the singer and actress who plays early rock n roll pioneer Big Mama Thornton in Luhrmann’s Elvis. Thornton’s original version of ‘Hound Dog’ is incorporated into Doja Cat’s new track, and was famously re-recorded by Presley to huge success.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Concert
musictimes.com

Steps Fears Losing the Eurovision Song Contest, 'Ruining Legacy'

Steps would not reunite. They will not perform together for the Eurovision Song Contest. The band members are said to be in conflict with each other regarding participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. While Ian 'H' Watkins, Lisa Scott-Lee, and Claire Richards would gladly represent the United Kingdom at the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Previously Unheard Queen Song With Freddie Mercury to be Released

Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen recently announced a never before heard song featuring Freddie Mercury. In an interview on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show, Taylor revealed “[w]e did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about. And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery. It’s from ‘The Miracle’ sessions and I think it’s going to be out in September.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy