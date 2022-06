Residents on Quintana Island, about 70 miles south of Houston, are being asked to evacuate after a reported explosion at a natural gas plant Wednesday. The blast happened at the Freeport LNG plant at Quintana around 11:40 a.m., according to Brazosport CAER, a community alert program. The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office reported that residents on the small island near Freeport are being evacuated. Lt. Ian Patin also confirmed the evacuations to The Facts reporter Raven Wuebker. No one was injured in the blast, according to Freeport LNG Development, the company that runs the facility.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO