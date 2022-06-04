ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Several Chances of Storms Over the Next 48 Hours

By Jacob Montesano
KEVN
 3 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The storms we're seeing across the Black Hills will continue for a couple more hours. Overnight we will have more...

www.blackhillsfox.com

KEVN

More Showers and Thunderstorms Today; Dry Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms again today. And like yesterday, a few of the storms will produce some hail and heavy rainfall. Drier air moves in Wednesday and Thursday, but a weak disturbance might trigger an isolated thunderstorm Thursday evening. An upper level...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Severe storms this evening

The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. A Cosplayers dream, Black Hills Con kicks off its fourth annual convention. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Despite Rapid City rainfall water restrictions remain in effect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Even with our recent rainfall, Rapid City water conservation measures remain in effect. As of the first of this month, watering is forbidden between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Outside of those hours, odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Survivors of the 1972 Rapid City Flood Speak to KOTA Territory News 50 years later

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago this week the Black Hills was ravaged by the most devastating flood in South Dakota history. The 1972 Rapid City flood. It was and continues to be one of the deadliest floods in U.S. history and it shook the community to its core. During the week of June 5 -10, 2022 there will be many commemorations honoring the loss of life and discussions about lessons learned.
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
kotatv.com

1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clark Sorenson was 14 years old on June 9, 1972. He and his family lived on West Franklin Drive near Canyon Lake on the south side of Jackson Blvd. in Rapid City, South Dakota. He remembers living by Rapid Creek as being the best place...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City couple recounts their story of surviving the 1972 flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Ronald and Lavonne Masters had been living in Rapid City for around three years before the 1972 flood. While at a softball game, they noticed dark clouds in the distance which eventually came and dumped a soaking rain on them. The couple and their five children left for home soon after, where they got the children ready for bed before visiting friends.
RAPID CITY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Todd SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON TODD
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Interstate 90, exit 59 eastbound on-ramp closed Monday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interstate 90, exit 59 eastbound entrance ramp – North LaCrosse Street – closed to all traffic Monday morning at 5 a.m. Eastbound drivers can use exits 58 at Haines Avenue and exit 60 at Elk Vale Road to enter I-90 eastbound. Drivers and pedestrians should be aware of construction works and equipment in the eastbound I-90, exit 59 area.
RAPID CITY, SD
viatravelers.com

16 Best Things to do in Hot Springs, South Dakota

Searching for things to do in Hot Springs? Search no more! From prairies, sparkling springs, and red rock canyons to national landmarks, hiking trails, woolly mammoths, and cultural sites, Hot Springs offers a wide array of things to do for families, couples, and group travelers. Located in southwestern South Dakota...
newscenter1.tv

RC Fire Department on sight at East Denver Street fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A little after 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) arrived to a structure fire in the 400 block of East Denver Street. According to RCFD's Facebook post, they ask people to avoid the area and reminds them as well to never drive over fire hoses.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Construction on Vanocker Canyon Road to begin in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. — Construction is set to begin on a shared use path in Sturgis. Work will begin Wednesday on the new path on Vanocker Canyon Road. The project will include installing a curb and gutter along the west side of the road and south of Otter Road. The...
STURGIS, SD
sdpb.org

South Dakota outdoor music venues kick off summer season

With warmer weather underway, various outdoor concert venues around the state are starting their summer programming for the year. Levitt at the Falls, an outdoor music venue in Sioux Falls, kicked off its season this past weekend. Performers were The Burroughs, a soul music band, and folk and Americana group The Clover Fold. Future performers include Venezuelan music from the Joropo Band, rapper and singer Dessa and local group Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowboys.
drgnews.com

Brandon teenager wins title of Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen

Olivia Odenbrett, 15, Miss Siouxland's Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen Friday afternoon (June 3, 2022). She won the talent portion of the competition with a contemporary/lyrical dance. The Brandon native's parents are Luke and Rochelle Odenbrett. She will be a sophomore at Brandon Valley High School this fall. She also received one of two $1,250 Johnson Jackrabbit Scholarships and the $200 STEM scholarship, for a total of $3,700 in scholarships.
KEVN

SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Jess Olson

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 34. The district is made up of western Rapid City. She faces two primary challengers; Mike Derby and Jodie Frye. 1. Tell us about yourself?. Just like my neighbors...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

LaCrosse Street closure for construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning June 6, 2022, through July 1, 2022, the eastbound Interstate 90 ramp at exit 59 will be closed. The LaCrosse Street exit is closed for continued construction at the site. Motorists are asked to follow the detours and use exit 58 at Haines Avenue and exit 60 at Elk Vale Road as alternate routes to access I-90 East Bound.
RAPID CITY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 342 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern Rapid City, moving southeast at 25 mph. Quarter sized hail was recently reported on the west side of Rapid City. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rapid Valley around 350 PM MDT. Black Gap around 355 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Rapid City Airport, Caputa, Thompson Butte and Farmingdale. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Thousands take advantage of early voting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Instead of racing to the polls on election day, thousands took advantage of early and absentee voting. According to the Pennington County Auditor, more than 6,800 people filled out their ballots ahead of schedule. Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler said this year's early voting turn...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

