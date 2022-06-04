Several Chances of Storms Over the Next 48 Hours

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 342 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern Rapid City, moving southeast at 25 mph. Quarter sized hail was recently reported on the west side of Rapid City. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rapid Valley around 350 PM MDT. Black Gap around 355 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Rapid City Airport, Caputa, Thompson Butte and Farmingdale. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO