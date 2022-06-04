Flag to be raised north of North Platte on Flag Day

KEARNEY, NE -- The city of Kearney will be conducting multiple tests of its emergency warning sirens today. According to a news release from Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis, the city tested its outdoor sirens Monday night and determined some of them didn't activate. Staff made adjustments and thinks the problem is solved, but it going to do further tests.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Police said a motorcyclist and their passenger were injured in a crash on Sunday evening. Police said at around 8:42 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 800 block of South Dewey St. Police said an investigation revealed a motorcyclist with one passenger was northbound on...
LINCOLN, Neb -- A 37-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after authorities in North Platte discovered that he had a modified machine gun during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Medina was sentenced at the end of May in federal court in Lincoln for possession of a machine gun.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney City Council is meeting Wednesday night to discuss and make a recommendation for a new airline to serve the Kearney airport. The current airline, Skywest, announced in March that they would stop flying to Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff due to what it called a pilot shortage. They gave a 90-day notice which is up June 10, but city manage Mike Morgan said Skywest must continue to fly out of Kearney until the federal government replaces them.
KEARNEY — A Grand Island man led a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a pursuit Sunday at speeds that exceeded 140 mph. The man, Andy S. Paneda Portillo, 21, of Grand Island, eventually was stopped, arrested and charged in Buffalo County Court with felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle without registration, no proof of financial responsibility, false reporting and speeding, all misdemeanors.
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hundreds of vintage vehicle drivers gathered in North Platte this weekend for the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association's (NRCA) annual 500-mile tour. Drivers finished up Sunday afternoon in Kearney.'. From Chevys to Fords, the NRCA tour featured over 400 different, vintage cars. This year, there were...
With all the negativity and malice toward those who bravely serve and protect our families, it is important to support those who wear the badge as local police department and sheriff’s office peace officers. Every day, thousands of law enforcement officers across the country leave their families at home...
The Cedar Room in North Platte's historic Canteen District has been named the "Best Steakhouse in the U.S." by the national travel magazine, Travel Awaits. Read the entire article HERE. The Cedar Room is an American Fusion restaurant located downtown on the bricks with a new unique fine dining experience...
Three areas in Nebraska are currently under consideration for recreational upgrades that may help keep the best and brightest young people in Nebraska and may also provide economic development for Keith, Knox, and Sarpy counties. John Engel and Jen Cross of HDR Inc., an Omaha design firm that has created...
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-An Ogallala man has been arrested after he allegedly made threats with a gun at Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said on June 3 at around 11:00 p.m., a call came into the Lincoln County 911 center reporting a man threatening subjects with a gun at the Reservoir.
LINCOLN — Two California men face federal prison time for delivering nearly 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine through Buffalo County on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Hector Diaz Perez, 23, of Marina, Calif., and Abel Perez Valdivia, 37, of Salinas, Calif., both pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to distribution of meth on Jan. 8, 2020.
Merritt Lane Eastman, 25, Arnold and Al’Najah Marquetta Lucas Lee, 24, Arnold. Sundiata Sunni Ali Rivera, 40, Nampa Idaho and Michelle Ana Campbell, 48, Caldwell Idaho. Christopher William Pope, 36, North Platte and Victoria Ann Nichols, 33, North Platte. Theodore David Galvin, 37, North Platte and Katharine Rose Lynn...
BERTRAND — The community of Bertrand is rallying around a local family after two siblings were involved in a car crash. On May 25, Carson Hansen, 15, and Lilly Hansen, 6, were on their way to vacation bible school near Smithfield when they were involved in a car-semitrailer crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. Both were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KLKN) — Heavy rain late Monday and early Tuesday morning flooded several streets in Kearney in low-lying areas. Kearney Police said on social media to avoid the areas and to not drive through standing water. Those areas include:. Highway 30 East of Ave. N. E. Ave. –...
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A welcoming ceremony at District 177 on Sunday afternoon kicked off the 2022 Miss Nebraska competition this week in North Platte. The crowning is Saturday at the North Platte High School...
The Arnold Sentinel received a Nebraska Press 2022 Better Newspaper Award during the annual awards banquet on April 30th at the Crown Plaza in Kearney, Nebraska. The award- winning story titled “1950 Arnold High School Grad Keeps on Trucking” was written in May of 2021 by Janet Larreau, the Sentinel’s managing editor. The story placed 2nd in the Single Feature Story category in Division A.
A 59-year-old Ogallala man is charged with two felonies after he is alleged to have pointed a gun while confronting a group at their campfire Friday at the Sutherland Reservoir. Roy I. Lunkwitz made an initial appearance Monday in Lincoln County Court. He is charged with making terroristic threats and...
Effective: 2022-06-07 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 321 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
