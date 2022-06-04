Flag to be raised north of North Platte on Flag Day

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney City Council is meeting Wednesday night to discuss and make a recommendation for a new airline to serve the Kearney airport. The current airline, Skywest, announced in March that they would stop flying to Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff due to what it called a pilot shortage. They gave a 90-day notice which is up June 10, but city manage Mike Morgan said Skywest must continue to fly out of Kearney until the federal government replaces them.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO