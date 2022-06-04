ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Why are my zoom images now crap?

By Shellcracker
Android Central
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefault camera settings? Are you set to 108mp mode by chance?. I was at 30x I have the S22....

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Android Central

Better camera apps? White balance way off in auto

Just wondering if there are better camera apps than the stock samsung one. I never noticed before until i took some pictures of some 3d prints i did. The first pic is auto. the 2nd pic is with playing around with some settings in Pro. mainly the white balance. The green is much truer in pro with adjusting the white balance. The green to the naked eye is really bright green.
Android Central

No screen protector sticks!!

It might be the fact that the ear speaker lies under the screen on spring prongs for conductivity, and may be pushing that part of the screen upwards enough to give it a little crown - enough for the protector to get a start at peeling. Edit: Just saw this...
Android Central

Barely transparent letterbox at bottom of screen.

Welcome to Android Central! Go to Settings>Accessibility>Timing Controls>Time to take action, and make sure it's set to Default (and not 30 seconds). I think the B stands for Britannica, as in the Encyclopedia set.
Android Central

Best HDMI 2.1 cables for PS5 & Xbox 2022

Any serious video game player wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates. Here are some of our trusted favorites to up your game!
Android Central

A few S21 Ultra questions

I am looking to upgrade from the S20 Ultra, but am not impressed with the Note-like squareness of the S22 Ultra. I do like the superior camera of the Ultras. Also, I only need to get to the S21 level so my phone will work with my BMW Digital Key.
Android Central

Missing Messages in Google Messaging App (but showing in Samsung Messaging)

I recently got a new S22+ and used the built-in data transfer to get all my stuff from my previous S8 Active. With the S22+ having Google Messaging as the default app, I was browsing through it to make sure that all of my data carried over. After a bit of digging (it wasn't immediately apparent), I noticed some messages with another person that only showed their sent messages but none of my replies. I opened up the Samsung Messaging app and I can see all of my sent messages.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

where's the June OTA update?

So they basically killed the "check for update button"..... Again.... Google is seriously getting on my nerves, can they do anything with this phone in a simple straightforward way? At this point why is it even there? Just remove it and have it randomly pop up whenever they feel like it. I feel like the pixel 6 series has been such a step backwards for Google. Everytime they seem to make strides towards being on time with updates and features, they then do something so backwards you would think it was their first time ever making/supporting a phone....
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Pixel June Android 12 Feature Drop

I usually am able to get updates the same day that they are released, but I'm not getting this one. I usually am able to get updates the same day that they are released, but I'm not getting this one. Yesterday, 211 mb. Staged rollout it appears.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Non stop SPAM calls & SPAM messages. How can I get my life back?

Since the day I got my S22U I've been inundated with spam calls and messages. I block them and sometimes another one comes in before I finish. A guy at work changed his phone number to get it to stop but I have decades of contacts I don't want to lose. They've rendered my phone all but useless. Thanks N2myN2.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

How to use iMessage on Chromebooks

If you're a proud owner of a Chromebook and an iPhone, you might be wishing there was proper support for iMessage. Well, you're in luck: You can actually send and respond to iMessages from wherever. You just need to set up everything first.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Anyone get the June update? (4a 5G)

I see the OTA image is posted on Google's site but the check for update button seems to be useless again. We should be able to get it OTA. I'm on Google Fi so there's no carrier intercept involved with mine... This is a STAGGERED rollout, as has been discussed...
CELL PHONES

