ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville softball falls 2-0 to Pendleton/Griswold in 5A title game

By Miles Vance
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGjxx_0g0sENRf00 Despite the loss, the 2022 Wildcats are the best team in their school's history.

There's no way to sugarcoat it — the Wilsonville softball team didn't get everything it wanted out of the just-completed spring season.

But the Wildcats did get a lot — a whole lot — out of their 2022 campaign.

They won the Northwest Oregon Conference with a perfect 17-0 record. They strung together 20 consecutive wins, including three straight in the Class 5A state playoffs. They earned the state's second seed, their team's first-ever state championship berth and laid claim to the title of best Wilsonville team ever.

In the end, the Steve Harms-coached Wildcats did not win the state championship June 4 — they dropped a 2-0 decision to top-seeded Pendleton/Griswold at Jane Sanders Stadium on the University of Oregon campus — but left proud of their season and dedicated to their teammates.

"I think this group is special because we all came together for one common goal all year," said senior pitcher Maddie Erickson, who threw a complete game, limiting Pendleton/Griswold to one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out nine. "We've been mowing them down game by game with the goal of (winning) state."

"This team has come a long way since I played my freshman year," said senior second baseman Natalie Adams, who made two assists in the contest. "Honestly, it's just the chemistry. These girls get along so well and we just love each other so much."

"I just think we have a really good team community," said sophomore catcher Madeline Holly, who caught Erickson's four-hitter. "We all support each other a lot."

"This team is really special," added junior Anna Jardin, who picked up her team's lone hit in the championship. "We always have each other's back. Anytime we get down, we're always hyping each other up."

With the loss, Wilsonville saw its 20-game winning streak snapped and ended its year with a 27-4 overall record after winning the NWOC. Pendleton/Griswold, meanwhile, ended its year on a 10-game winning streak and finished with a 28-2 record after winning the Intermountain Conference.



They key to Saturday's state championship game — played in light rain showers in Eugene — was Pendleton senior pitcher Sauren Garton. While the Wildcats nicked Garton for four runs earlier in the year — a 9-1 Wilsonville victory in early April — she was nearly untouchable in the title contest.

Garton, a righthander, threw all seven innings for the Buckaroos, shutting out the Wildcats on just one hit and four walks while striking out 17.

"She's definitely a tough pitcher," Jardin said. "She's got movement, she's fast (and) she's definitely tough."

"I think she did a great job of knowing that we were going to swing and she was baiting us and throwing out of the zone," Erickson said. "It's hard to hit balls that are out of the zone and we were swinging at them."

Indeed, both pitchers held sway most of the game and made sure that offensive opportunities were few and far between. That said, Erickson very nearly got her team on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning when she led off with a first-pitch liner to center that Bucks' senior Daisy Jenness dropped; Erickson then stole second base.

But Garton bore down and got the next three batters in order, two of those on strikeouts, to keep the Cats scoreless.

Pendleton/Griswold saw its first chance come in the bottom of the third when Jenness led off with a bunt single and was bunted to second by freshman Ella Sams before Erickson walked senior Chloe Taber and Garton back-to-back to load the bases. But Bucks' senior Jaden Samp grounded to Adams next and she threw out Jenness at the plate. After that, sophomore Melanie Boatman hit a sinking line drive into right field, but Wilsonville sophomore Callie Weaving raced in to make a running, sliding catch that kept the Bucks scoreless.

But after another 1-2-3 Wilsonville at-bat in the fourth — including two more Garton strikeouts — Pendleton/Griswold broke through. With two outs, Bucks freshman Josie Jenness hit a sharp single down the third base line, then took second when Cats junior left fielder Taylor Hadden failed to field the ball cleanly. Daisy Jenness then came through with a bloop single down the left field line that scored Josie Jenness for a 1-0 lead.

Wilsonville tried to answer in the fifth when sophomore Mary Matthews and Erickson worked Garton for two-out walks, but Garton struck out Adams to end the threat.

After Garton set Wilsonville down in order in the top of the sixth — including two more Garton strikeouts — Pendleton/Griswold tacked on its second run in the bottom of the frame. Senior Faith Broadfoot kicked things off with a one-out walk, stole second, then scored when Weaving dropped Josie Jenness' line drive into right-center field.

In its final at-bat, Jardin stepped up for a one-out infield single, but Garton answered the way she had all game, striking out the side to seal the third state championship in school history.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats chose to focus on the many superlatives of their 2022 season.

"I think that coming to practice every day to get something out of it, but having fun at the same time is where it's at," Erickson said. "There's a quote in the band room on the wall that says 'Invest yourself in all that you do. There's fun in being serious.' And I believe this group is able to be serious and have fun and get better together, and I think that's the best thing you can do. This is a family."

"We play for each other and that's how you play for a team — you play for each other," Adams added. "This team will be back. They'll be back and we'll come back to cheer them on."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville and Milwaukie residents win big at the Oregon Lottery

Whitney hits the $5.6 million jackpot while Meissel will receive $1,000 per week for life after hitting winning numbers. Wilsonville resident Kathleen Whitney and Milwaukie resident Larry Meissel recently attained life-changing money at the Oregon Lottery, winning the $5.6 million Megabucks jackpot and the $1,000 Win for Life top prize of $1,000 a week, respectively. According to a press release, Whitney bought her winning ticket at the Safeway on Wilsonville Road. She was planning her late mother's celebration of life when she scanned her Megabucks ticket on the Oregon Lottery application. Her winning numbers were 1-3-18-20-31-34. "There were all...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Enjoy the world of local gardening at Lake Oswego event

The popular Inviting Vines event returns to the Rogerson Clematis Garden and local private gardens  Learn about ways you can enhance your garden while meeting fellow foliage fans and savoring tasteful wine and food during the Inviting Vines event hosted by the Friends of the Rogerson Clematis Collection at Luscher Farms and other gardens in Lake Oswego and West Linn. At the event, which takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, attendees will visit five private gardens — one along the Willamette River, one shaded garden in the Upland area, another that also serves as a...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Lake Oswego residents separated by 14 votes in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passThis article was updated from its original version Over a half a month after the last voters handed in ballots, Lake Oswego residents Neelam Gupta and Daniel Nguyen are separated by just 14 votes in the race to earn the Democratic Party nomination in the House District 38 election. According to updated results reported Friday, June 2, Nguyen has 6,781 votes while Gupta has 6,767. The candidates had been within two votes...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill. "We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Wilsonville, OR
Sports
Wilsonville Spokesman

Students and staff bid farewell to Arts & Technology High School

After nearly 17 years, doors will close for the final time June 8, but the memories of community and belonging will continueWithin a few minutes of walking through the front doors, Michelle Quinn knew Arts & Technology High School was the place for her. It was midway through her freshman year and the now-senior was feeling "extremely nervous" about starting anew after transferring from Wilsonville High School. But before she could even take a seat in her homeroom, she made a group of friends. "I was barely through the door and someone just came over and introduced themselves;...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon Legislature greenlights I-205 federal grant application that includes tolling-backed state match

The Legislature's emergency board agrees to let the department apply for $120 million in funding for project to add lanes to I-205, seismically improve bridges In a session Friday June 3, the Oregon state Legislature's emergency board authorized retroactive approval for the Oregon Department of Transportation to apply for $120 million in federal grant funding. This funding will pay for I-205 improvements — with the stipulation that it would match the federal allocation using $333 million from toll-backed bond proceeds upon approval. The authorization was granted along party lines in the 20-member board — which includes elected officials from both...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

West Linn-Wilsonville School Board prohibits firearms on campus

The West Linn-Wilsonville School Board met on Monday, June 6, to engage in conversation around concealed weapons on campus.In the aftermath of several recent mass shootings in the United States, the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board voted this week to bar all firearms from school campuses. During the meeting, board members approved policy KGGB, otherwise known as "Prohibit Firearms." The policy extended the district's firearms ban to include visitors on school grounds — even those with concealed weapon permits. It was modeled after Oregon Senate Bill 554, which was passed in early 2021 and allowed school districts to prohibit visitors from...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Is industrial development finally coming to Coffee Creek?

Recent transportation upgrades have made development more feasible for investors, Wilsonville officials sayDevelopment activity in Wilsonville's Coffee Creek industrial area appears primed to ramp up in the coming years following recent infrastructure projects that have cut costs for prospective investors, city officials say. Over 15 years ago, Wilsonville City Council adopted a master plan for Coffee Creek, a highly-parcelized 200-acre sector among the select locations in the tri-counties designated for future industrial growth. In 2016, the city adopted an urban renewal plan intended to outline the infrastructure needed to catalyze development, according to Community Development Director Chris Neamtzu. But...
WILSONVILLE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Adams
Wilsonville Spokesman

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
BURNS, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County: 90% ballots counted

The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Clackamas County reports that 90% of primary election ballots have been counted by the morning of Monday, May 30. The primary election was held May 17. According to the county's dedicated website, 105,180 of the 116,045 ballots received by May 24 have been counted. An additional 9,566 remain to be duplicated to overcome the printing error preventing them from being counted. The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Democratic voters in the district are nearly evenly split...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Student innovation celebrated at Oregon Tech's 'IdeaFest'

Annual showcase features student projects across fields of engineering, technology, manufacturing and more.The Oregon Institute of Technology's annual "IdeaFest" returned in-person for 2022 to showcase student research projects and recognize the hard work and innovation of nearly 40 scholars in applied sciences. Poster presentations lining an exhibit room at Oregon Tech's Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville on Wednesday, May 18 featured inquiry and analysis conducted by junior, senior and graduate students as class projects in engineering, technology, health, manufacturing and other disciplines. Projects were evaluated by a panel of five judges who scored the entries based on clarity, innovation, relevance, layout...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Here's a rundown of construction impacts in Wilsonville this summer

The Fifth to Kinsman Road project may cause delays near the Old Town neighborhood Though unlikely to cause major disruptions for Wilsonville commuters, a number of construction projects led by the city this summer that may engender some delay depending on where travelers are headed. One of the major projects will provide a connection through town between Wilsonville Road and Boones Ferry Road. It will extend both Kinsman Road and 5th Street, stretching the former south of Wilsonville Road and the latter west of Boones Ferry Road, while also improving the intersection at Fifth Street and Kinsman Road. Zach...
WILSONVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Griswold#The University Of Oregon#Wildcats
Wilsonville Spokesman

'Moon tree' planted in Wilsonville the

The rare sapling sprouted from one of 500 seeds that orbited the moon on the 1971 Apollo 14 missionDespite standing only a few feet tall, a new Douglas fir sapling planted in Wilsonville's Memorial Park last month sprouts from seeds that have soared to astronomical heights. The newly-planted "moon tree" is raised from one of approximately 500 seeds that were on board during the Apollo 14 mission of 1971 and carried by astronaut Stuart Roosa. The astronaut lived and trained as a pilot in Central Oregon, according to the Oregon Travel Information Council. The seeds of various tree species orbited...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County board races head to November runoffs

Sonya Fischer will face Ben West, while Paul Savas and Libra Forde in top two of separate primary contestIt's unofficially official: Voters will have to wait until November to determine future occupants of two key seats on the Clackamas County commission. County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are both seeking another four years in office starting next year. Their reelection campaigns received the highest percentages of the May 17 count in each race, but neither incumbent candidate earned the 50% necessary to avoid November runoffs. On June 1, Clackamas County announced it had processed "nearly all main ballots"...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

West Linn-Wilsonville School Board to mull over firearm policy

The policy would prohibit visitors from entering school grounds with a firearm, regardless of concealed permit. A policy hitting the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board table next week could tighten gun rules on school district campuses. During the June 6 board meeting, members are set to vote on a policy that would extend the district's firearms ban to include concealed weapons. The proposed policy mirrors Oregon Senate Bill 554, which was passed in early 2021 and allowed school districts to prohibit visitors from bringing firearms on campuses — including those with concealed-carry licenses. The policy would also cover school buses, stadiums,...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Business is also a heritage worth celebrating

Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition recognizes the contributions of business to the rich history of the areaWhat would we do without barbers, auto shops, florists, bars, restaurants and other local businesses? The Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition has identified these businesses within the heritage area who have been in service for 50 years or more. The coalition recognizes them as part of its "Half Century Business Club." The first members of the club were recognized in 2016. These businesses deserve our patronage. Newberg is the largest community in the western end of the heritage area, and...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Performance Series returns in June, July

The showcase will include poets, songwriters, a mariachi band, a Folklorico group and a play Kicking off with a show during the Wilsonville Festival of the Arts, the Wilsonville Performance Series — hosted by the Wilsonville Arts and Culture Council — is returning to Meridian United Church of Christ in town for shows June 4 and July 15-16. At 7:30 p.m. June 4, songwriters Stephen Cohen, Joaquin Lopez, Stephanie Strange and Michele Van Kleef (Wilsonville native) and poets Merridawn Duckler, V Falcón Vázquez and Alberto Moreno will showcase their talents at the church. Then, on Blues night 7:30 p.m....
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Early returns indicate a lead for Woods in Senate District 13 race

Wilsonville Planning Commissioner Aaron Woods faces West Linn-Wilsonville School Board Chair Chelsea King in Democratic primary This story was updated from its original version Based on results as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, Wilsonville Planning Commissioner Aaron Woods leads West Linn-Wilsonville School District School Board Chair Chelsea King in the Democratic primary for the revamped Senate District 13 by a vote of 54.02% to 45.35%. At that point, 9,561 ballots had been counted. However, 9,299 of those votes derive from Washington County as the Clackamas County elections department continues its glacial vote-counting pace. The county indicated that it...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Readers' letters

Readers advocate for a new Clackamas County clerk and against a potential Aurora Airport runway extensionWe need change after Clackamas County clerk fiasco The county clerk administers and conducts all local, state and federal elections for Clackamas County, a job the current county clerk struggles to perform. The May 17 election was poorly planned and executed. As a result of this dismal performance, we have an unacceptably long delay in reporting the election results. On election night, the Oregon Secretary of State said, "the county's reporting delays tonight are unacceptable. Voters have done their jobs, and now it's time for...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
62
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy