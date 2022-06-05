ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Thousands gather in Tower District to celebrate the return of Fresno's Pride Parade

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFHko_0g0sDBtA00

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Fresno's Pride parade and festival returned to the Tower on Saturday.

Floats, balloons, bubbles and no shortage of rainbow flags flooded Olive Avenue.

Thousands showed up to sit on the sidelines and watch the 32nd annual Rainbow Pride Parade, then the party moved over to Fresno City College for the festival.

RELATED: Celebrating Pride: A Central California Conversation

Every color of the rainbow was represented.

People of all backgrounds and ages marched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IVxd_0g0sDBtA00

"We're back, bigger than ever, and it's amazing to see," said committee member Bianca Lopez.

The last parade was in 2019, before the COVID pandemic put the event on a pause.

Jenny and Dice Parker are sisters and Fresno Unified students.

They marched in front of the district's float.

RELATED: Pride Month 2022: What do LGBTQ and LGBTQIA+ mean?

"It was so fun, I felt so accepted. Just the energy was really nice, having everybody there," said Jenny.

Added Dice: "It's great to have a great and accepting district to be a part of."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvdo2_0g0sDBtA00

This was their first time attending Fresno's Pride Parade, and they say it was an emotional experience, especially seeing so many other young faces in the crowd.

For the first time, ABC30 was proud to be a sponsor of the event. Several of our colleagues walked in the parade.

"We pride ourselves at ABC30 about covering our community, every community in this great place that we call home. That includes the LGBTQI+ community and we're proud to be here standing with them today," ABC30 news director Martin Ortiz said.

And throughout the parade and festival, there were tributes to longtime Fresno LGBTQ+ activist Jeff Robinson, who passed away earlier this year.

"He saved it many years ago, if it was not for him, we would not have today," said Lopez.

And for those who knew Robinson, his presence was felt Saturday.

Organizers say this is the largest turnout they've seen. They also had more sponsors than ever before to help put on the event.

Comments / 20

ceasar elizondo
3d ago

this is how you know the Lord Jesus Christ is coming soon, call on his name while there is time I pray. REPENT AND BELIEVE THE GOSPEL TIME IS SHORT. TOURN FROM YOUR WICKED WAYS! IN JESUS NAME 🙏

Reply(2)
11
jodie moore
3d ago

I curious where’s the pride in Fresno parade? How about where’s the let’s clean up Fresno parade? Where’s the let’s stop crime in Fresno parade?

Reply
9
Chris Castro
3d ago

there should not be a pride month give them a day and that's it if vets only get a day than every holiday should be only 1 day

Reply
7
Related
GV Wire

Election Night: Perea Appears to Lock in Fresno Council Win

Fresno voters have had their say. Now, it is time to tabulate the ballots. Preliminary results show Annalisa Perea above the 50% mark to win her Fresno City Council race outright. John Zanoni currently has the lead to become next Fresno County Sheriff. The first ballot results represent vote-by-mail ballots...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Fresno, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia Chamber names Man, Woman of the Year

VISALIA – A community is a network of relationships strengthened by the commitment of its members to each other. It’s about serving customers who support local business, caring for patients who care for others, and helping others who may be unable to help themselves. For more than six...
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower#Pride Month#Racism#Rainbow Pride Parade#Fresno City College#Covid#Fresno Unified#Lgbtqia
GV Wire

Zanoni Well Ahead in Sheriff Race, Zoo Tax Renewal Approved

A ballot measure to renew a sales tax supporting Fresno’s Zoo, the scion of a locally powerful political family, and a handpicked successor to Fresno County’s sheriff were among the winners in Tuesday’s primary election. Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni, who is seeking to replace Sheriff Margaret Mims,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ModestoView

Legend of the Cruise: Dan Vierra

Dan grew up on a dairy east of Turlock and attended Our Lady of Mercy High School in Merced. One of his earliest memories was receiving his first car – a pedal car – at age four. Since then he’s owned Studebakers, Pontiacs, Chryslers, Corvairs, Camaros, Corvettes, and Fords.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
yourcentralvalley.com

Hit-and-run rollover crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Police are searching for a driver who they say was involved in a rollover crash Wednesday morning, according to Fresno police officers. Police responded to the area of Tulare Avenue and 6th Street around 6:00 a.m. A witness says two people were seen fleeing the scene with a backpack after the crash. The witness says one of the men looked injured.
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Calif. officials order hefty water cuts for San Joaquin River users

With the drought continuing to ravage California, the state took unprecedented action to order cities and growers to stop pumping from rivers and streams throughout the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board announced the cutbacks, which will affect water users from Fresno through Northern California.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Evie M.

I had no idea the hotel I grew up next to is (allegedly) haunted

The Tioga Hotel in Merced, CAPublichall on wikimedia commons. So I'm pretty mindblown right now. It's amazing the things you never know about the place you grew up in until you leave and start reflecting about your life. The town of Atwater and Merced (aka "Mer-dead") are considered, at least by the locals I spoke to for my twenty-four years of life there, are probably the least exciting towns in all of California. But I'm starting to realize now that's simply not true. Throughout the small towns and the seemingly mundane hustle and bustle, there's a lot of history, speculation, and otherworldly legends. One legend that caught my eye was about the Tiago Hotel in Merced, California.
MERCED, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy