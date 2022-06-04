ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Construction Underway at Vine Street Apartments in Callowhill

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
phillyyimby.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has revealed that construction is underway at Vine Street Apartments, a 120-unit residential development at 1201-09 Vine Street in Callowhill in Lower North Philadelphia. Designed by Cadre Design, the development will involve of the renovation and a two-story vertical extension of the six-story prewar...

phillyyimby.com

