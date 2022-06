The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a man walking towards the Marion County Courthouse with a firearm today. Police located the man with the firearm who told officers he was taking the gun to a friend. As a precaution, officers were sent to the Marion County Courthouse and the Post office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said no threats to public safety were made and the man was taken into custody without incident. More details will be made available when they become official.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO