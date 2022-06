Click here to read the full article. FLORENCE — “Chanel is a diamond, but you don’t know what’s inside,” said Bruno Pavlovksy, president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS. The executive thus aimed to shed light on what contributes to Chanel’s success during a workshop held Tuesday morning before the brand’s repeat show of the Métiers d’Art collection in Florence. Speaking to a group of about 240 students of schools ranging from Polimoda and Bocconi to Politecnico di Milano to Mita, it was obvious there is no doubt in his mind that craftsmanship, injected with innovation, exceptional materials and the...

BUSINESS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO