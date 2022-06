Ending an admittedly unpredictable experience, the Orcutt Academy High School Class of 2022 bid farewell, but not before remembering a classmate who died of cancer. “The Class of 2022 is no stranger to change,” salutatorian Jessica Rivera said, recalling the rollercoaster of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on learning and life. “We’ve all had to grow up so fast. There’s no shortage of dilemmas facing our generation, and they were all illuminated for us during the pandemic.”

ORCUTT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO