The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation has announced the finalists for its third annual Startup Texas Pitch Summit, scheduled to take place June 16. This year’s summit will be the first to be held live. The event was held virtually the two previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Startup Texas seed fund/accelerator program is part of BCIC’s effort to cultivate an “open and inclusive ecosystem of entrepreneurship in Brownsville and the Rio Grande Valley,” according to the organization.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO