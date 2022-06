For the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, Nike is recognizing the inner city tradition of carrying around toothbrushes for emergency cleanings. Long before the days of sneaker wipes and cleaners, shoe fanatics carried around toothbrushes to quickly scrub off any dirt or grime that made its way onto the soles and uppers after a trek around miles of city blocks. While modern methods might be more effective, there’s no matching the nostalgia that Nike is trying to produce with this special release.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 19 DAYS AGO