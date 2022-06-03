Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

A trio of hard-working Grand Island Central Catholic graduates earned their degrees May 7 from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. It was a big day for triplets Alex, Alberto and Jacqui Ortega. Their parents, Maria and Alberto, wanted their kids to get far more education than they did growing up...
Before his junior year of football, Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman had a single Division I offer to his name from Northern Iowa. Ten months and one jaw-dropping season later, Coleman has his pick of the best and brightest college football programs in the land. The Spartan standout has offers...
Another pitcher got the better of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team in its home tournament. Omaha Central’s Max Nemec did just that during a 6-0 win over the Grand Island juniors Sunday at Ryder Park. Nemec pitched a complete game, giving up only three hits and one walk...
MCCOOK — MNB Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of MNB Bank, headquartered in McCook, announced its application to acquire Doniphan Bancshares, Inc. has been approved and the purchase transaction will be completed Tuesday, June 7. The acquisition agreement will bring Bank of Doniphan locations in Hastings, Grand Island...
KEARNEY — Owen Payne and Cedric Sullivan helped the Five Points Bank defeat Fort Morgan 9-0 in five innings during the final game of the Kearney Invite. Payne got the win in delivering a three-hit shut out with six strikeouts for the Grand Island juniors. Sullivan led the offense...
KEARNEY — It came down to defense, like it often does in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game. The North’s Will Hubert of Papillion-La Vista sacked South quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby in the end zone for a safety with 4:44 remaining in the game to give the North a 17-15 victory Saturday night at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
KEARNEY — Dylan Gray and Gavin Wilbur have some memories over the years. The two played together from elementary school through high school together at Lincoln Northeast and they are playing college football just under two hours from each other. But the final one in their prep careers was...
WAHOO – Jason Smith’s love of instrumental music was developed as a student at Ashland-Greenwood High School. For the past 10 years, he has been the band director at Wahoo Public Schools. His hard work was recognized recently when he was named the 2021 Music Educator of the Year by the Nebraska Music Education Association.
Nebraska’s football program has changed so much in the previous 350 days that it’s easy to forget Scott Frost’s strong, clear thoughts on the transfer portal last summer. During a public fan event, Frost talked candidly in a Kearney ballroom about the risks of the portal for...
After struggling in its first two games of its home tournament on Friday, one swing provided all the confidence Tom Dinsdale Automotive needed Saturday. Camden Walker hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to bring some energy to the Grand Island juniors. That helped Dinsdale...
When Honorio Bravo moved to the United States from Guatemala in 1999, he didn’t have much. Now he owns two Grand Island businesses. One of his companies is called HR Bravo Construction. “Mostly we do paint, flooring and trimwork,” Bravo said. You might call it carpentry work, he added....
Last Thursday area educators took to the sky in a CH-47 Chinook — and learned how to help their students reach for the stars. Nebraska Army National Guard’s “Educator Flight” is not necessarily for recruiting soldiers through teachers, said Col. Thad Fineran, Chief of Staff for the Nebraska Army National Guard.
Happy anniversary to Wally and Donna Driewer who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2022. Their family includes daughter Sara Andersson, her husband Roger and children Nathan, Vivian, Tabi, Brayden and Jameson who reside in Lincoln; daughter Laura Sabata, her husband Shannon and children Lylla, PJ and Avelynn of Fullerton; and son David Driewer and wife Caty of Marquette.
Kenneth and Nancy Shultz of Doniphan are celebrating their 60th anniversary on Wednesday, June 8. They were married on June 8, 1962, at the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island, Neb. The family is requesting a card shower to help them celebrate. Please send cards to:. 55 Sonja Drive. Doniphan,...
The family of James W. Opp wishes to express its deep appreciation to those who have offered support and messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement. We especially wish to thank: Memorial Community Care which was his home for over 10 years; Dr. Mark Jobman; the Rev. Bill Pavuk from St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island; Chuck Cleveland from Tabitha Hospice; Deb Powell, organist; the ladies of St. Pauls who prepared the lunch; and casket bearers, Mark Mersch, Brian Holst, Craig and Cade Huxtable; and Apfel, Butler, Geddes Funeral Home. You will never be forgotten.
When we go out of town, I’m always comfortable sitting in the hotel lobby. On wedding weekends, everyone is frantic with activity. The women are getting their hair done and their nails fixed. Relatives pour into the hotel, suitcases in hand. You’ll find me perched in the lobby, watching...
YORK -- Losing a baby is something no one expects, but when it happens, the grief weighs heavily on the family. The Nacol family of York, is committed to lessening that burden for families through a CuddleCot fundraiser for the York General Obstetrics Department. The CuddleCot is a cooling unit...
YORK – Sentencing proceedings were held this past week in York County District Court for Adam L. Hilton, 35, of Denver, Colo., who was charged here with theft of and operating a motorcycle to avoid arrest. A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department says in the affidavit filed...
