Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

The family of James W. Opp wishes to express its deep appreciation to those who have offered support and messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement. We especially wish to thank: Memorial Community Care which was his home for over 10 years; Dr. Mark Jobman; the Rev. Bill Pavuk from St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island; Chuck Cleveland from Tabitha Hospice; Deb Powell, organist; the ladies of St. Pauls who prepared the lunch; and casket bearers, Mark Mersch, Brian Holst, Craig and Cade Huxtable; and Apfel, Butler, Geddes Funeral Home. You will never be forgotten.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO