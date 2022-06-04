ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau County, WI

Gov. Evers responds to killing of Judge in Juneau County

By Bruce Harrison
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUG5l_0g0rbdL500

Governor Tony Evers on Saturday responded to the killing of retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer.

“I mean, the idea that, as I said before, a judge from a rural county is targeted and murdered, it’s just abhorrent to our judiciary and to leadership in our state and our county," said Evers.

"It’s a horrible situation. I grieve for him. I grieve for his family. And God, we can do better than this in Wisconsin," he said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (WisDOJ) is now leading the investigation. They said that law enforcement went to the home around 6:30 a.m. after a report of an armed man and two gunshots.

According to WisDOJ, after negotiations failed with the suspect, Douglas K. Udhe, 56, officers entered the home and found Roemer, 68, dead.

Officers found Udhe in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say he survived and is now in critical condition at a hospital.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler said the following on Roemer's death:

"The state's judicial family is shocked and saddened by this tragedy. Judge Roemer dedicated much of his career to public service in the law. Before taking the bench in 2004, he had served as an assistant district attorney and as an assistant state public defender. He was known by colleagues for his sharp legal mind and his willingness to share his time and knowledge with others. His work made a tremendous difference in the lives of many people in Juneau County and elsewhere in the state. Our deepest sympathy goes to Judge Roemer's family at this time."

NBC Nightly News
Judge John Roemer

Court records show that Roemer sentenced Uhde to six years in prison in 2005 for armed burglary and several other firearms charges.

TMJ4 News
Douglas Uhde

"We have to think about how we’re going to resolve it," said Evers. "I know Democrats and Republicans argue about whether were going to do something about gun safety or not do that. But if we continue to go to our corners, nothing will happen and more of this will happen."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Lake Hallie business owner on Juneau County gunman’s list

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Lake Hallie business owner was on the list of a gunman accused of killing a retired Juneau County judge Friday. Dan Marcon, the owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, said he was told he was on the list that included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
wpr.org

No Democrats filed to run against Wisconsin U.S. Reps. Gallagher, Grothman

Democrats won't have any candidates on the ballot for two eastern Wisconsin congressional districts this year, effectively conceding seats where they were competitive in the not-too-distant past. In the 8th Congressional District, held by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, it will be the first time there's not a Democrat...
WISCONSIN STATE
cvpost.org

Your Right to Know: Judge was wrong to bar recordings of trial

Since 1979, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed cameras and microphones in state courtrooms, subject to reasonable restrictions. Thirty years ago, Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s sanity trial was broadcast live. In 2006, former Green Bay Packers tight end Mark Chmura’s sexual assault and child enticement trial was broadcast live. This past November, Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial was broadcast live.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juneau County, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
County
Juneau County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

‘Telling The Truth’ Led to Knudson Resignation

The envelope, please, for the awards category No Good Deeds Go Unpunished. And the winner is….Dean Knudson. His resume: Veterinarian, former Hudson mayor, Assembly Republican from 2011-17 and just-the-facts member of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, and member, and former chair, of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which he worked as a legislator to create.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Trump backing of Michels threatens to upend Wisconsin race

Donald Trump’s endorsement of construction company co-owner Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s hotly contested governor’s race threatens to further divide Republicans and upend the race less than two months before the primary. Trump’s backing Thursday of Michels, a late entry into the race, comes after former Lt. Gov....
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - One Wisconsinite was caught during a poaching and over-harvesting investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The investigation took place over multiple years and looked into the poaching and over-harvesting of spawning...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Wisconsin Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources concludes multi-year investigation over fish poaching

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has officially concluded a multi-year investigation into the poaching and over-harvesting of fish from the Menominee River. According to a release, local law enforcement investigated...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

5 dead in 6 days in St. Croix County, Wisconsin crashes

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wizmnews.com

Two La Crosse, one Winona native arrested in Ferryville for drugs

Two La Crosse and a Winona native were arrested back on May 28 for drug possession, as well as possibly stolen property. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department shared the info on Facebook at 9:24 p.m. Saturday. It said the department got a call from a “concerned citizen” that the...
nbc15.com

Animals missing after Baraboo zoo break-in

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Several animals are missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo after an overnight break-in. According to the Baraboo Police Department, two Great Horned Owls and two otters are unaccounted for after the suspect or suspects got into the zoo and cut the locks of some habitats. The...
BARABOO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-41 in Fond du Lac Co.

FOND DU LAC, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared, nearly an hour and a half earlier than estimated. It said the left lane of traffic is operational but does not comment about the northbound median. Original: NOW: Traffic impacted on I-41 at County OO in...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
WAUSAU, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy