While we Android users might still be recovering from the whirlwind that was Google I/O, Apple fans are preparing for their own developer conference. WWDC's keynote address is next week, promising an early look at iOS 16 before its launch later this year, and already, rumors are starting to fly. Once again, analysts expect to see always-on display support finally come to iPhones, starting with the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Unfortunately, all these rumors demonstrate just how behind the times Apple is, with a feature many of our readers rely on daily.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO