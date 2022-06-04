SEEN: Symphony in the Park 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a population of about 9,000 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, and its proximity to places like the Bruce Museum and Greenwich Point Park, the coastal community of Riverside offers several amenities. It is in this subset of Greenwich that a home with unobstructed views of Long Island Sound and a short walk to the beach is for sale.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO