SEEN: Symphony in the Park 2022

With the popularity of streaming services, watching movies at home has become a regular activity for most. The modern house on 392 Brushy Ridge Road in New Canaan gives owners plenty of space to watch — it has two movie theaters.
GREENWICH — Over the weekend car enthusiasts turned out at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich for the annual Greenwich Concours d’Elegance car show. The multi-day event featured hundreds of cars in a variety of categories on display, speakers, awards, kids events, food, and more.
With a population of about 9,000 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, and its proximity to places like the Bruce Museum and Greenwich Point Park, the coastal community of Riverside offers several amenities. It is in this subset of Greenwich that a home with unobstructed views of Long Island Sound and a short walk to the beach is for sale.
STAMFORD — The design of Stamford-based Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits’ Redemption whiskey does not infringe on the trademark rights of alcoholic-beverages giant Diageo’s Bulleit whiskey, a jury in federal court in New York ruled last week. Among its key findings, the jury did not agree with...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by an Italian American group that wants New Haven to bring back a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed from a city park in 2020. American Italian Women for Greater New Haven argued that the...
The Eastern Connecticut baseball team finished its dominant dash through the 2022 season on Tuesday afternoon, defeating Salisbury University twice to sweep a best-of-three NCAA Division III championship series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Warriors are national champions for the fifth time in program history. They won four titles under...
GREENWICH — After a police pursuit involving a canine unit, officers apprehended a suspected thief who was part of a group allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles, Greenwich police said Tuesday. The incident began as officers from Port Chester, N.Y., were pursuing a car used by the...
GREENWICH — The suspect charged with holding up a bank in Cos Cob last month took a bus to the scene of the crime, according to the arrest warrant application. Joseph Heffner, 42, was charged with first-degree robbery June 2 after he turned himself in to police. His ex-wife...
NORWALK — For the second time in two days, emergency crews rescued people from a sinking boat in the Long Island Sound, officials said. The Norwalk Police Department Marine Unit pulled three people from the water after a canoe sank off the shore of Calf Pasture Beach, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account.
STAMFORD — For more than 30 years, Howard Ehring and Barry Butler have defended the people accused of the some of the most heinous crimes along Fairfield County’s Gold Coast. Dedicated to the belief that everyone deserves a vigorous and zealous defense, both attorneys have defended men and...
The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk's office from May 28 through June 3. William R. Giff to Philip Reardon Jr. $400,500. 35 Wood Ave. John A. Verrelli to Maria Giarrizzo. $589,000. 2380 Huntington...
SIMSBURY — Police have identified a New York man as the pilot who crashed last week into a local farm and then flew off in a friend’s plane before authorities arrived. A Simsbury police report shows John Gordon, 63, of Queens, N.Y., was the pilot who crashed at a farm share on Wolcott Road on May 31.
GREENWICH — Officers have been responding to an uptick in commercial burglaries and thefts in recent days across Greenwich, police said Tuesday. Five vehicles were stolen over the weekend, a car dealership on the 400 block of West Putnam Avenue reported on Monday, police said. Police did not release any further information on the car thefts.
