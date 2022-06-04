ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Early surgery may be linked to lower stroke risk for head and neck cancer patients

By Nation World News Desk
nationworldnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Radiation therapy and chemotherapy for head and neck cancer may be associated with a significantly increased risk of stroke compared with initial surgery, a new study by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania suggests. Researchers analyzed the health records of...

