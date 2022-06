UVALDE - An off-duty Brazoria County Deputy, who was assisting in Uvalde following the tragic school shooting, was charged with public intoxication. According to a statement from the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, a team of eight patrol deputies and two dispatchers to assist the community in Uvalde after a statewide call for assistance was sent out by local law enforcement.

