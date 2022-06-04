ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An end to free lunch? School districts face changes

Lancaster Farming
 4 days ago

Jun. 4—In Baldwin-Whitehall School District, all students may eat lunch for free next year, as they've done since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Or they may not. The school district, like many others in the Pittsburgh area, is trying to figure out what to do about lunch....

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh councilman wants to provide temporary jobs for recently jailed people at no cost to the city

Legislation introduced to Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday would urge the city to explore employment opportunities for recently incarcerated people. Councilman Ricky Burgess sponsored the measure, which calls on the directors of the Departments of Management and Budget, Finance and Public Works to explore the possibility of a partnership with the Center for Employment Opportunities.
PublicSource

Shelter providers strain to meet demand in Allegheny County. Will a new facility address the homelessness crisis soon enough?

Continued effects of the pandemic, including heightened mental health needs, may mean a shelter shortage in Allegheny County. The post Shelter providers strain to meet demand in Allegheny County. Will a new facility address the homelessness crisis soon enough? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peterson named Fort Couch principal

A familiar face has been tapped to lead Fort Couch Middle School following the retirement of longtime principal Joe DeMar. Erin Peterson, who has served as the school’s assistant principal since 2013, has been promoted to principal, effective July 1. The Upper St. Clair School Board approved the appointment...
wdac.com

Bills Would Modify PA’s LIHEAP Program

HARRISBURG – Beaver County Rep. Rob Matzie will be introducing a package of bills to strengthen the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. Matzie said PA receives federal funding for home energy assistance and even though that funding arrives annually, the state makes a policy decision not to use all of it, but to hold some of it back for the following year. Some years, the unused portion is $10 million, but this year, it’s estimated to be between $50 million to $100 million. Matzie said his measures would require the state Department of Human Services to expend all the federal money it receives annually. It also would create a new PA LIHEAP program that is open year-round to assist with both home heating and cooling. The bill would be funded by the current federal funding along with a supplemental state appropriation to make up the difference. There are 11 other states with year-round programs. Another bill would modify the makeup of the LIHEAP Advisory Council and add legislative appointments.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh council grants Tito House historic designation

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday voted to grant historic designation to the Tito House in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. “We are extremely excited,” said Sabreena Miller, real estate and development manager with Uptown Partners. “We’ve worked very hard to see that this property be cared for, protected and an asset to the community. We saw so much value in the history.”
wtae.com

Penn Hills police increase presence at schools after social media threat

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Penn Hills Police Department will have an increased presence at district schools through the week after a social media threat targeted its middle school. Superintendent Nancy Hines shared a letter sent to families Monday night with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The letter said a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County announces successful write-in candidates, completes recount

Following a somewhat contentious recount process and a close statewide election that was eventually conceded, Allegheny County officials certified most of its election results on Monday for the 2022 primary. The Allegheny County Board of Elections met at 10 a.m. and unanimously certified the results of all county elections, with...
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh group prepares to send cookie tables to Uvalde

Volunteer bakers in Pittsburgh and Texas are currently preparing to assemble several traditional Pittsburgh cookie tables in Uvalde, Texas in the wake of the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 21 people, including 19 children, and wounded 17 others. Members of The Wedding Cookie Table Community,...
butlerradio.com

Some Cranberry Twp. Residents Having Trash Pickup Issues

Cranberry Township officials say they are working to resolve recent issues some residents have had with garbage pickup. Vogel Disposal Service has the contract with the township to handle all the trash removal for homeowners. But, there have been problems recently in regards to trash pickup. The township is reminding...
cranberryeagle.com

Kelly seeks $18M for Butler County

A $7 million replacement of the Karns Crossing Bridge in Butler and Summit townships is part of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly’s requests for federal funding for local projects in next year’s budget. In sum, Kelly, R-16th, seeks more than $45 million from the Community Project Funding program, which...
PublicSource

Should Pittsburgh’s tax-exempt universities make payments to the city? Here’s what others do.

Other colleges directly contribute thousands – even millions – to their cities each year. But Pittsburgh's major universities don’t have similar agreements. The post Should Pittsburgh’s tax-exempt universities make payments to the city? Here’s what others do. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
