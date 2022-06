Thailand has decriminalised the cultivation and possession of cannabis, becoming the first nation in Asia to do so, with the aim to encash business opportunities in food and medicinal use of the drug. The law passed on Thursday, however, only allows the use of cannabis for medicinal uses. Recreational smoking will still be a legal offence. Recreational cannabis smoking in Thailand can get people a potential three-month jail sentence and a fine of 25,000 Thai baht (£578). Extracted content remains illegal if it contains more than 0.2 per cent of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical that gets people...

