Soccer

Ukraine's hoping to keep the surprises coming in the men's World Cup Qualifiers

NPR
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian national soccer team did something very few predicted. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: 3-1, game, set - and match to Ukraine, who the hearts of a devastated nation. NADWORNY: They beat the Scottish national team in Scotland to advance to the final World Cup...

www.npr.org

NPR

Lithuania urges the world to stand up against Russia

We report now on a bid to hold Russia accountable for an invasion - not the invasion of Ukraine but earlier military action in Lithuania. That Baltic nation, once part of the Soviet Union, was last occupied by Russian troops in the 1990s. But for many Lithuanians, it's like it happened yesterday. And that shapes their view of events today. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports from the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.
POLITICS
The Independent

Taking a closer look at Wales’ World Cup qualifying record

Wales secured their World Cup place with a play-off final win over Ukraine on Sunday night.It will be a first tournament appearance for 64 years but saw the Dragons extend one impressive record, while talisman Gareth Bale added another national record with his semi-final brace against Austria.Here, the PA news agency looks at Wales’ qualifying record.Play-off mastersVictory over Ukraine continued a 100 per cent record for Wales in World Cup play-offs – whether in qualifying or the tournament proper.Their only previous finals in 1958 came after they finished second to Czechoslovakia in a group also featuring East Germany and then...
WORLD
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Nations League roundup: Italy beat Hungary as Turkey thrash Lithuania

Italy moved a point clear at the top of Group A3 after a 2-1 win over Hungary in their Nations League clash in Cesena. The European champions, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, went ahead through a fierce drive from Nicolo Barella, while Lorenzo Pellegrini doubled the lead just before the break. Hungary - who had beaten England in Budapest on Saturday - reduced the deficit through an own goal from Azzurri defender Gianluca Mancini on the hour, but could not conjure an equaliser.
SPORTS
Oleksandr Petrakov
Taras Stepanenko
ESPN

Italy back to winning ways with Nations League victory over Hungary

First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini earned Italy a 2-1 win over Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday. Coach Roberto Mancini again named an experimental Italy side, but that mattered little as the hosts dominated from the off in Cesena, deservedly taking the lead on the half-hour mark through Inter Milan midfielder Barella.
MLS
NPR

Breaking down the effectiveness of the latest sanctions on Russia

The Biden administration introduced another round of sanctions on Russia last week. Sanctions have become a Western weapon of choice to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. But as the war drags on, the question remains - are sanctions working? Joining me now is Ian Bremmer, founder of Eurasia Group, the world's leading political risk research and consulting firm. Good morning.
POLITICS
NPR

Morning news brief

Ukraine's war is now concentrated near its eastern border, and that is where the country's president appeared over the weekend. Video released today shows Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting with frontline troops. He's wearing his signature green army T-shirt. He urges his troops to win, but not at any cost. He asks them to stay safe since the land means nothing without its people.
POLITICS
#League Cup#Ukraine#Wales#England#Ukrainian#Scottish
NPR

Kyiv hit by Russian airstrikes as information from Mariupol is throttled

Ukraine's war is now concentrated near its eastern border. And that is where the country's president appeared over the weekend. Video released today shows Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting front-line troops. He's wearing his signature green army T-shirt. He urges his troops to win, though, not at any cost. He asked them to stay safe when they can, since the land means nothing without its people. NPR's Greg Myre is following the visit.
MILITARY
NPR

Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote in a victory of sorts

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote Monday despite about 40% of lawmakers in his own Conservative party voting to get rid of him. Of the 359 members of parliament who voted on Monday, 211 voted for Johnson to remain in power and 148 voted to say they did not have confidence in the prime minister.
POLITICS
NPR

U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch

NEW YORK — U.S. authorities moved Monday to seize two luxury jets — a $60 million Gulfstream and a $350 million aircraft believed to be one of the world's most expensive private airplanes — after linking both to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. A federal magistrate judge signed...
U.S. POLITICS
Poland
Soccer
Europe
Scotland
Sports
NPR

Ukraine fails to qualify for the World Cup

Now to Ukraine, where a few dozen hardcore fans got together to watch their national team play against Wales. Wales won one to nothing, and Ukraine's long-shot bid to play in this year's World Cup ended. NPR's Peter Granitz reports from Kyiv. PETER GRANITZ, BYLINE: Fans gather inside the bar...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall, whose penalty save against Serbia in Belgrade sent them to Euro 2020, announces his international retirement

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has retired from international football after winning 47 caps for his country. The 37-year-old's crowning moment for Scotland came when he saved Alexander Mitrovic's penalty to send his nation to Euro 2020. It was their first major international tournament for 22 years. Marshall will continue to...
UEFA
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League: Italy bests Hungary, Germany ties England

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Tuesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app). Kicking things off on FS2, Italy slid past Hungary at Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy. Elsewhere, Germany...
UEFA
ClutchPoints

Germany vs England: How to watch, start time, preview & prediction for UEFA Nations League

In a clash of heavyweights, it’s Germany vs England at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday for an important Group A3 fixture in the UEFA Nations League. The Germans got off to a respectable start in this pod, playing to a 1-1 draw with the Italians on Saturday thanks to a late equalizer from Bayern man Joshua Kimmich. As for the Three Lions, they were quite disappointing on matchday 1, losing 1-0 to Hungary courtesy of a penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
UEFA
Reuters

Norway's Hegerberg to play at Women's Euro

June 7 (Reuters) - Forward Ada Hegerberg will play her first major international tournament in five years at the upcoming Women's Euro after she was included in Norway's 23-player squad on Tuesday. Hegerberg, who plays for French club Olympique Lyonnais, quit the national team in 2017 because of a dispute...

