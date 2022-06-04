ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2 Will Ramp Up The Danger

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duffer Brothers are going over to the dark side. Matt and Ross Duffer–creators of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things–this week teased that the upcoming second part of the show’s fourth season–set to debut July 1–may not be for the faint of heart....

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See How Grown Up The Cast of Stranger Things is Now

The kids from Hawkins, Indiana are all grown up. When Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in July 2016, premiered on Netflix in July 2016, viewers were introduced to a cast made up of largely unknown young actors. Now, almost six years later, it's almost impossible to still call them kids at all.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Duffer
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Ross Duffer
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Volume#Horror News Network
Decider.com

Everything We Know About the Rumored ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff

Stranger Things: Season 4, Volume 1 dropped on Friday, but fans are already hungry for more. The last two episodes in the season premiere on July 1, and then there will be one fifth and final season after that to wrap up the story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and all of the other familiar characters we’ve grown to know and love since the series first aired in 2016.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Stranger Things creators issue apology after fans left furious watching season four

Stranger Things season four has had audiences glued to their sofas ever since it dropped on Netflix last week, thanks to its gripping plot and brilliant cast, but it seems that some viewers have been left feeling furious by one moment in the new episodes, which has resulted in the creators, The Duffer Brothers, issuing an apology.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton Responds to Fan Complaints About Jonathan Byer's Disappointing Character Arc

Now that Stranger Things Season 4 is finally streaming on Netflix, fans can finally witness the Hawkins crew's last dive into the Upside Down while going against the show's most menacing villain, Vecna. Although the fans delightfully welcomed the show together with the ensemble cast, some of them are concerned about Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers, who appears to be confused and totally disoriented throughout the whole season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
E! News

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Addresses Will Byers' Sexuality Following Premiere

Watch: Stranger Things Season 4: Hawkins Goes HORROR. Will Byers is keeping his sexuality private—even from the actor who plays him, Noah Schnapp. Following the season four premiere of Stranger Things, fans questioned whether the teen character is LGBTQ+ after he chose gay mathematician Alan Turing as his hero for a school presentation. Additionally, Will makes cryptic remarks about being scared to "open up" to a close friend out of fears they will reject you.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

"Stranger Things" to Address Will's Sexuality in the Final Episodes

When the first volume of "Stranger Things" season four hit Netflix on May 28, fans had some major questions about what was going on with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). When Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) comes out west to visit Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will, it seems to some like Will is harboring a major crush on his friend. Will being gay is something the show has hinted at for years. Way back in season one, Joyce (Winona Ryder) tells Hopper (David Harbour) that Will's dad used to call him "queer."
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things 4’ Shatters Netflix’s Premiere-Weekend Viewing Record

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things 4” is already turning Netflix viewership records Upside Down. The sci-fi drama just had the streaming service’s best-ever debut weekend for an English-language series, drawing 286.79 million hours viewed. And that’s just Volume 1. The tally dethroned “Bridgerton” Season 2, which hit 193 million hours over its own premiere weekend. The fourth season of “Stranger Things” set another new premiere-weekend record when it reached number one in 83 countries. (Netflix tracks viewership in 93 countries; “Stranger Things 4: Vol. 1” made the top 10 in all of them.) Catchup viewing was also in full...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finally Gives Us A Villain, Not Just a Monster

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. A running theme throughout Stranger Things has been the battle between good and evil. Taking influence from its various references and allusions — Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Stephen King's stories, and Marvel Comics — the Netflix series has pitted Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is basically a superhero and is called one by her friends, against the various evil creatures of the Upside Down seeking to enter our world and take it over. Although Dr. Brenner (Michael Modine), his lab, and a covert crew of Russian scientists have trained Eleven and a number of other children to become super-powered, telepathic assassins as part of a secret government project, it is Eleven’s new friends and found family that constantly pull her towards the good side. With friends like Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink), as well as her adoptive father Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and mother Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Eleven has found something worth fighting for rather than becoming a government-funded weapon of mass destruction. Never before has Eleven found an equal on the dark side — until now. Stranger Things Season 4 finally gives our superhero in Eleven a proper super villain, not in some faceless monster from the Upside Down, but in Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna — Dr. Brenner’s first child experiment and a dark reflection of what Eleven could have been.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Kate Bush Shares Statement About "Running Up That Hill"

Since the release of Stranger Things season 4, singer Kate Bush saw her song "Running Up That Hill" receive a massive bump to the number one spot on iTunes. The song became a staple of this season after being used to help Max (Sadie Sink) escape the clutches of this season's baddie, the Vecna, an evil creature from the Upside Down. Just over a week later, Bush shared a statement in her newsletter expressing her gratitude for the inclusion. She also reveals that "Running Up That Hill" has seen a recent bump in popularity in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kate Bush Reacts to 'Stranger Things' Using Her Song in Season 4 — Read Her Statement!

Kate Bush is grateful that Stranger Things used her 1985 song Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) in the recent fourth season. The British rock legend released a rare statement on her website: “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy