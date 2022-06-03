ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starlink : On Orbit Tracking - Periodic Updates

NASASpaceFlight.com
 4 days ago

#starlink status change: 1889 in...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Interesting Engineering

An asteroid mining startup will soon launch on a SpaceX rideshare mission

An asteroid mining firm, Astroforge, just had its ambitions to mine the first asteroid by the end of the decade, boosted by a new round of funding. The Y Combinator startup closed a $13 million seed round, according to TechCrunch, and the money will help it carry out its first two key goals, including a demonstration flight launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission next year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Massive Artemis I Moon Rocket on Way To Launch Pad for Next Tanking Test

At approximately 12:10 a.m. EDT on June 6 (9:10 p.m. PDT on June 5), NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket began its journey from Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). Poised atop its crawler transporter, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will make the 4-mile journey to launch pad 39B to undergo the next wet dress rehearsal test attempt.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Next Web

Watch NASA’s Mars helicopter take its fastest and longest flight

A year after completing the first powered and controlled flight on another world, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter is still setting records on Mars. The chopper recently hit a pair of new milestones: its farthest and fastest ever flights on the red planet. The rotorcraft traveled 704 meters at a speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

US plans to put nuclear-powered spacecraft in orbit by 2026

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. A rocket technology championed by NASA more than 50 years ago could be the future of space travel. It’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter captures video of record-breaking flight

On Monday, April 19, 2021, NASA made history with Ingenuity by conducting the first controlled flight of an aircraft on Mars. Thanks to onboard data and images sent via powerful X-band transmissions, NASA confirmed that its miniature helicopter slowly rose to an altitude of three meters (9.8 feet) above the surface of Mars, hovered for 30 seconds, and then descended to land on its four legs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NASA's first step back to the moon: CAPSTONE spacecraft is to plot the orbit for a planned Lunar Gateway space station when it launches later this month

NASA is set to launch its 'CAPSTONE' spacecraft mission later this month to orbit around the moon, in preparation for a new lunar space station. The craft, which is around the size of a microwave oven and weighs just 55 pounds, will blast off from the Māhia Peninsula, New Zealand some time between June 13-22.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Turns to Private Sector for New Spacesuits for Exploring the Surface of the Moon

NASA selects Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace for next-generation spacesuit and spacewalk systems. Axiom Space is an American privately funded space infrastructure developer headquartered in Houston, Texas, that has been in the news a lot recently because of their Axiom Space Ax-1 Mission, the first private mission to the International Space Station.
HOUSTON, TX
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s DAVINCI Space Probe To Plunge Through Hellish Atmosphere of Venus

Last year, NASA selected the DAVINCI mission as part of its Discovery program. It will investigate the origin, evolution, and present state of Venus in unparalleled detail from near the top of the clouds to the planet’s surface. Venus, the hottest planet in the solar system, has a thick, toxic atmosphere filled with carbon dioxide and an incredible pressure of pressure is 1,350 psi (93 bar) at the surface.
ASTRONOMY

