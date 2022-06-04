ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

NWA rallies for gun violence prevention

By Alex Angle
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfYl2_0g0qxG9v00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans gathered on Saturday as part of the nationwide ‘Wear Orange’ movement to stop gun violence.

Moms Demand Action put on the event to call for gun violence prevention. Community members and lawmakers gathered in Springdale to show their support.

Benton County Sherriff’s offers free gun locks

The event comes in the wake of multiple recent mass shootings in the United States. Moms Demand Action volunteer Ellen Weintraut said Saturday’s event lets people see there are others in Northwest Arkansas working for gun reform laws.

“We have to do something about the gun violence in our country and honor the people who’ve already lost their lives and the families of those people,” Weintraut said.

Gov. Hutchinson not considering gun reform in Arkansas

Gun violence survivors and lawmakers both talked at the rally about the need to take action to stop gun violence in our nation.

‘Wear Orange’ began in 2015 to honor a Chicago teenager who was killed by a stray bullet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Springdale, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Benton County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Benton County, AR
Crime & Safety
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Gov. Hutchinson visits Rogers, weighs in on school safety, prison capacity

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Rogers Monday morning to speak to the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association about topics of concern. Two of the main issues discussed were school safety and prison capacity. If the general assembly meets this summer or fall, Hutchinson is requesting it consider a $50 million investment into school […]
ROGERS, AR
ktoy1047.com

Ensuring the Safety of Arkansas Students and Teachers

As our nation mourns the death of nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the national conversation has turned again to the need to make our schools more secure. In Arkansas, educators and legislators have long recognized the need for vigilance to keep our children safe....
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Northwest Arkansans#Benton County Sherriff#Nexstar Media Inc
KATV

A look at gun laws in Arkansas

As gun debates continue across the United States, local law and gun experts share insight on current Arkansas gun laws. Robert Steinbuch law professor of law at Bowman School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said the laws in Arkansas can vary based on location and license.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5NEWS

Pride Month events in Northwest Arkansas | List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in Arkansas returns to Fayetteville on Saturday, June 18 with a full weekend of fun events celebrating Pride. The NWA Pride Festival will have vendors, mainstage entertainment, and the Equality Crew Youth Zone, which will all run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

The stormy pattern begins

Police chase in Arkansas ends in arrests in Springfield; suspect likely escapee from Virginia. Authorities arrested two people after a police chase across the Arkansas and Missouri state lines. Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole believes one of the two is an escapee from Virginia wanted on murder charges.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy