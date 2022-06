Areas south and east of Pitt County have the highest chance to see storms today. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll see another cold front move in Thursday evening, and while this will spark a few storms, the coverage will be less than what we saw yesterday. The front will have a decent impact on our humidity with dew points expected to fall from the mid 70s to the mid 60s from Thursday to Friday morning. The lower humidity will be refreshing and will also help keep our rain chances minimal through most of Friday. Highs today will reach the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will blow out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO