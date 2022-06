All Lacrosse All The Time – A Division of Edge of Philly Sports Network. Chrome LC took on Archers LC in the final game of the Premier Lacrosse League’s 2022 opening weekend at Casey Stadium in Albany, New York. Archers finished the 2021 season with a 5-4 record, losing their quarterfinal playoff match to eventual champion Chaos. Chrome missed the 2021 playoffs, enduring a 5-game losing streak after a 2-2 start to finish last at 2-7.

