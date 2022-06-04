ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ukraine's hoping to keep the surprises coming in the men's World Cup Qualifiers

kmuw.org
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian national soccer team did something very few predicted. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: 3-1, game, set - and match to Ukraine, who the hearts of a devastated nation. NADWORNY: They beat the Scottish national team in Scotland to advance to the final World Cup...

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Nations League roundup: Italy beat Hungary as Turkey thrash Lithuania

Italy moved a point clear at the top of Group A3 after a 2-1 win over Hungary in their Nations League clash in Cesena. The European champions, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, went ahead through a fierce drive from Nicolo Barella, while Lorenzo Pellegrini doubled the lead just before the break. Hungary - who had beaten England in Budapest on Saturday - reduced the deficit through an own goal from Azzurri defender Gianluca Mancini on the hour, but could not conjure an equaliser.
SPORTS
ESPN

Italy back to winning ways with Nations League victory over Hungary

First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini earned Italy a 2-1 win over Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday. Coach Roberto Mancini again named an experimental Italy side, but that mattered little as the hosts dominated from the off in Cesena, deservedly taking the lead on the half-hour mark through Inter Milan midfielder Barella.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Petrakov
Person
Taras Stepanenko
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo's Mum Was In Tears As He Bagged Brace For Portugal

We're used to the sight of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals, but that doesn't stop it being an emotional occasion for his mum, as she proved on Sunday night. Officially, no man has scored more goals in their career than Ronaldo, with the Manchester United forward drawing level with previous record holder Josef Bican and overtaking him on the same day back in March.
WORLD
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 105 of the invasion

Ukrainian forces are finding it hard to stave off Russian attacks in the centre of Sievierodonestk but Moscow does not control the eastern city, regional officials say. Russian forces have seized residential quarters of the key eastern city and are fighting to take control of an industrial zone on its outskirts and the nearby towns, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said. Serhiy Haidai, governor of the surrounding Luhansk region, conceded that Russian forces control the industrial outskirts of the city. Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed significant damage in Sievierodonetsk and nearby Rubizhne.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Ukraine#Wales#England#Ukrainian#Scottish
ClutchPoints

Germany vs England: How to watch, start time, preview & prediction for UEFA Nations League

In a clash of heavyweights, it’s Germany vs England at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday for an important Group A3 fixture in the UEFA Nations League. The Germans got off to a respectable start in this pod, playing to a 1-1 draw with the Italians on Saturday thanks to a late equalizer from Bayern man Joshua Kimmich. As for the Three Lions, they were quite disappointing on matchday 1, losing 1-0 to Hungary courtesy of a penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
UEFA
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League: Italy bests Hungary, Germany ties England

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Tuesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app). Kicking things off on FS2, Italy slid past Hungary at Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy. Elsewhere, Germany...
UEFA
Reuters

Norway's Hegerberg to play at Women's Euro

June 7 (Reuters) - Forward Ada Hegerberg will play her first major international tournament in five years at the upcoming Women's Euro after she was included in Norway's 23-player squad on Tuesday. Hegerberg, who plays for French club Olympique Lyonnais, quit the national team in 2017 because of a dispute...
The Independent

Key talking points ahead of Scotland’s Nations League clash with Armenia

Scotland host Armenia in the opening match of their Nations League campaign on Wednesday.Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points ahead of the first-ever meeting between the two nations at Hampden.Ukraine hangoverScotland kick off their Nations League campaign a week after the shattering blow of producing a meek performance in their 3-1 World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine. Confidence and expectations were high going into that match on the back of qualification for Euro 2020 and the fact they were on an eight-game unbeaten run. Having spent the days after that huge Hampden disappointment licking their wounds,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy