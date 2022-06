Click here to read the full article. The best and worst thing I can say about Ms. Marvel is that there are long stretches where it’s easy to forget it’s a Marvel show. You may have noticed that there have been a lot of movies and TV shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last few years. Like, an amount equivalent to how big Ant-Man got during the airport fight in Captain America: Civil War. Most of these have been good. Some have been substantially better than that. And a few, like the sitcom/tragedy mash-up of WandaVision or the...

TV SHOWS ・ 12 HOURS AGO