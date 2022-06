On June 2, Vice President Kamala Harris announced the historic cancellation of nearly $6 billion in student loans for students who went to Corinthian Colleges. The university was for-profit and made many false promises to its prospective students. The schools targeted isolated individuals with low self-esteem, according to the federal investigation. The school advertised on BET and most of its students were minorities. Harris began investigating Corinthian when she worked for the state of California.

