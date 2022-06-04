Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp a 'hero'

Watch: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Verdict: Legal Expert REACTS. Johnny Depp may be appearing on your For You page in the near future. After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has joined TikTok, expanding his social media footprint amid his victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As of June 6, the 58-year-old has amassed more than 800,000 followers on the verified account @JohnnyDepp. Despite his large following, Depp has yet to post a video or follow anyone on the social media platform, though his account's bio does read: "Occasional Thespian."
