ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp a 'hero'

bransontrilakesnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp a 'hero'. Sam...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Eva Green says Johnny Depp will emerge from Amber Heard trial ‘with his wonderful heart revealed to the world’

Eva Green has voiced her support for Johnny Depp amid the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.The actor, who appeared alongside Depp in 2012’s Dark Shadows, shared an image to Instagram of the two of them together on the red carpet.“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family ,” she wrote in the caption.Other stars who have expressed their support for Depp include his Before Night Falls co-star Javier Bardem, and his Edward...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Johnny Depp Joins TikTok Amid Amber Heard Trial Win

Watch: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Verdict: Legal Expert REACTS. Johnny Depp may be appearing on your For You page in the near future. After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has joined TikTok, expanding his social media footprint amid his victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As of June 6, the 58-year-old has amassed more than 800,000 followers on the verified account @JohnnyDepp. Despite his large following, Depp has yet to post a video or follow anyone on the social media platform, though his account's bio does read: "Occasional Thespian."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp

Footage has emerged of Hollywood actor James Franco visiting Amber Heard at her apartment the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp.The surveillance footage was played to jurors in the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday morning as Ms Heard endured intense cross-examination from Mr Depp’s legal team during the former couple’s high-stakes defamation trial. The video shows Mr Franco arriving at Ms Heard’s penthouse apartment in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles at around 10.50pm on 22 May 2016.One day earlier – on 21 May 2016 – police had been called to the apartment following...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp Surprises Crowd at Jeff Beck Concert in England After Defamation Trial

Fresh off his highly-publicized defamation trial with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance Sunday at a Jeff Beck concert in England. According to multiple videos that surfaced online, Depp joined Beck on stage to perform their 2020 song collaboration “Isolation,” which is a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 hit. The pair also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Ex Wife
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp’s Former Agent Details Actor’s Fall From Grace

Johnny Depp’s former agent recounted on Thursday the destruction of the actor’s career and reputation stemming from his issues with alcohol and drugs. United Talent Agency’s Tracey Jacobs told jurors in Depp’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that the actor went from “the biggest star in the world” to a liability that studios were wary of due to his “unprofessional behavior.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAmber Heard Says 'Aquaman 2' Role Reduced Due to Depp AllegationsAmber Heard Cross-Examination Begins, Confronted With Recordings and Photos at Defamation TrialAmber Heard Details Sexual Abuse Claims Against Johnny Depp to Jury Depp had become notorious...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Here's What Johnny Depp Will Do After Court Case (And It's Not Star In A Movie)

Actor Johnny Depp might be turning away from movies temporarily after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Here’s what Depp has planned. What Happened: Depp was awarded $15 million in a defamation lawsuit against Heard last week. Although California state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, which leaves Depp with a $10.35 million award.
MUSIC
BBC

Johnny Depp: Sheffield music fans shocked by star's surprise appearance

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has appeared on stage in Yorkshire just days after a jury began deliberating in a defamation trial in the US involving the actor. Mr Depp joined guitarist Jeff Beck's European tour to play guitar and sing at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday night. Shocked music fans...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'It was a poor choice of words and timing': Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp his 'hero' as he deletes selfie with the actor taken before defamation trial win

Sam Fender has apologised for referring to Johnny Depp as his 'hero', and has deleted a selfie with the actor which he had shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The singer, 28, had been enjoying a pint with the Hollywood star, 58, along with guitarist Jeff Beck, 77, at The Bridge Tavern before the latter pair performed a gig in his native Newcastle.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp Celebrates With Fans At A UK Pub After Winning Defamation Trial: Photo

Johnny Depp has won his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, and he is celebrating overseas. The 58-year-old Edward Scissorhands actor was spotted leaving The Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle, England looking content as fans cheered him on along his path on June 1 just as the verdict was released. Johhny walked quickly, but smiled and even high-fived some fans. He also snapped a photo with famed guitarist Jeff Beck, 77, British musician Sam Fender, 28, and others while sitting down at the pub.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp invites Kate Moss to second Royal Albert Hall show in London with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp performed with Jeff Beck for the second time in London, as he awaits the verdict for his $50m defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.The 58-year-old actor previously performed with Beck at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 30 May, and in Sheffield on Sunday 29 May. Tuesday’s performance was, according to multiple reports, attended by Depp’s ex-partner Kate Moss, six days after she testified to refute a rumour that he pushed her down a set of stairs while they were dating in the early Nineties. Jurors began deliberation on the lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard last...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck rack up £50k bill at Indian restaurant in Birmingham following Amber Heard trial win

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck racked up a massive bill at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, following the actor’s win against ex-wife Amber Heard in the high-profile defamation case. Depp has been in the UK performing concerts with musician Beck, even missing the final day of the trial for a show, when the jury announced the verdict on 1 June. The two recently announced they will be releasing a new album next month. On Sunday (5 June), the pair closed Varanasi restaurant to the public, as they were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp verdict - live: Actor tells fans he’s ‘still in shock’ about win in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp emerged the victor in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages (capped at $350,000). Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp shares new message with fans following trial: ‘We did the right thing’

Johnny Depp has released a video message to fans pledging to “move forward” after winning the high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.Last week, the jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10m (£8m) in compensatory charges related to lost career opportunities,and $350,000 (£280,000) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in damages for one of her three counterclaims leaving her to owe $8.35m (£6.7m) in total...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Johnny Depp joins TikTok, thanks fans for support following defamation trial verdict

Johnny Depp joined TikTok on Tuesday and thanked his fans for supporting him during his high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor, who has already amassed more than 5 million followers on the social media platform, shared a video in which he is seen greeting fans as well as performing on stage with a guitar in hand. The video, dedicated to his "most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters," was also shared to his Instagram.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy