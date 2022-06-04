Updated: Softball Slideshow: Pendleton/Griswold 2, Wilsonville 0

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's loss to Pendleton/Griswold.







Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the the Wilsonville softball team's 2-0 loss to Pendleton/Griswold in the Class 5A state softball championship at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, June 4.

This slideshow has been updated with new images from Pamplin Media Group photographer Jaime Valdez.

