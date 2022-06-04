ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Updated: Softball Slideshow: Pendleton/Griswold 2, Wilsonville 0

By Miles Vance
Wilsonville Spokesman
5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMdag_0g0qdyYf00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's loss to Pendleton/Griswold.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the the Wilsonville softball team's 2-0 loss to Pendleton/Griswold in the Class 5A state softball championship at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, June 4.

This slideshow has been updated with new images from Pamplin Media Group photographer Jaime Valdez.

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

Wilsonville Spokesman

Woods wins Democratic nomination for Senate District 13

In the latest returns, the Wilsonville planning commissioner maintained a lead of 55% to 44% over Chelsea King.Wilsonville Planning Commissioner Aaron Woods appears to have won the Democratic primary for Senate District 13. In the latest returns, Woods maintained a commanding lead of 55% to 44% over West Linn-Wilsonville School Board Chair Chelsea King. The district includes Wilsonville, Tigard, Sherwood, King City and other areas. King said she had called Woods to concede the race. "Until it's of course certified it's not official, but I would say at this juncture I am the winner for District 13," Woods...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Enjoy the world of local gardening at Lake Oswego event

The popular Inviting Vines event returns to the Rogerson Clematis Garden and local private gardens  Learn about ways you can enhance your garden while meeting fellow foliage fans and savoring tasteful wine and food during the Inviting Vines event hosted by the Friends of the Rogerson Clematis Collection at Luscher Farms and other gardens in Lake Oswego and West Linn. At the event, which takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, attendees will visit five private gardens — one along the Willamette River, one shaded garden in the Upland area, another that also serves as a...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville and Milwaukie residents win big at the Oregon Lottery

Whitney hits the $5.6 million jackpot while Meissel will receive $1,000 per week for life after hitting winning numbers. Wilsonville resident Kathleen Whitney and Milwaukie resident Larry Meissel recently attained life-changing money at the Oregon Lottery, winning the $5.6 million Megabucks jackpot and the $1,000 Win for Life top prize of $1,000 a week, respectively. According to a press release, Whitney bought her winning ticket at the Safeway on Wilsonville Road. She was planning her late mother's celebration of life when she scanned her Megabucks ticket on the Oregon Lottery application. Her winning numbers were 1-3-18-20-31-34. "There were all...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Race update: Daniel Nguyen pulls away from Neelam Gupta in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passThis article was updated from its original version Though Daniel Nguyen had trailed by two votes a few days prior — in the House District 38 Democratic Primary against Lake Oswego School Board member Neelam Gupta — the Lake Oswego city councilor pulled ahead by over 800 votes after results came in Friday, June 2. He now leads 53.65% to 46.09%. Gupta had led by a few hundred votes based...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
City
Eugene, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Wilsonville, OR
Sports
Wilsonville Spokesman

Lake Oswego residents separated by 14 votes in House District 38 race

Also, Aaron Woods and Jason Fields appear victorious in Senate District 13 Democratic Primary and House District 26 Republican Primary respectively while West Linn measure poised to passThis article was updated from its original version Over a half a month after the last voters handed in ballots, Lake Oswego residents Neelam Gupta and Daniel Nguyen are separated by just 14 votes in the race to earn the Democratic Party nomination in the House District 38 election. According to updated results reported Friday, June 2, Nguyen has 6,781 votes while Gupta has 6,767. The candidates had been within two votes...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon Legislature greenlights I-205 federal grant application that includes tolling-backed state match

The Legislature's emergency board agrees to let the department apply for $120 million in funding for project to add lanes to I-205, seismically improve bridges In a session Friday June 3, the Oregon state Legislature's emergency board authorized retroactive approval for the Oregon Department of Transportation to apply for $120 million in federal grant funding. This funding will pay for I-205 improvements — with the stipulation that it would match the federal allocation using $333 million from toll-backed bond proceeds upon approval. The authorization was granted along party lines in the 20-member board — which includes elected officials from both...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Is industrial development finally coming to Coffee Creek?

Recent transportation upgrades have made development more feasible for investors, Wilsonville officials sayDevelopment activity in Wilsonville's Coffee Creek industrial area appears primed to ramp up in the coming years following recent infrastructure projects that have cut costs for prospective investors, city officials say. Over 15 years ago, Wilsonville City Council adopted a master plan for Coffee Creek, a highly-parcelized 200-acre sector among the select locations in the tri-counties designated for future industrial growth. In 2016, the city adopted an urban renewal plan intended to outline the infrastructure needed to catalyze development, according to Community Development Director Chris Neamtzu. But...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

West Linn-Wilsonville School Board to mull firearms policy

New rule would prohibit visitors from entering school grounds with a gun, regardless of a concealed-carry permit. A policy hitting the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board table next week could tighten gun rules on school district campuses. During the June 6 board meeting, members are set to vote on a policy that would extend the district's firearms ban to include concealed weapons. The proposed policy mirrors Oregon Senate Bill 554, which was passed in early 2021 and allowed school districts to prohibit visitors from bringing firearms on campuses — including those with concealed-carry licenses. The policy also would cover school buses,...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
BURNS, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County board races head to November runoffs

Sonya Fischer will face Ben West, while Paul Savas and Libra Forde in top two of separate primary contestIt's unofficially official: Voters will have to wait until November to determine future occupants of two key seats on the Clackamas County commission. County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are both seeking another four years in office starting next year. Their reelection campaigns received the highest percentages of the May 17 count in each race, but neither incumbent candidate earned the 50% necessary to avoid November runoffs. On June 1, Clackamas County announced it had processed "nearly all main ballots"...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Business is also a heritage worth celebrating

Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition recognizes the contributions of business to the rich history of the areaWhat would we do without barbers, auto shops, florists, bars, restaurants and other local businesses? The Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition has identified these businesses within the heritage area who have been in service for 50 years or more. The coalition recognizes them as part of its "Half Century Business Club." The first members of the club were recognized in 2016. These businesses deserve our patronage. Newberg is the largest community in the western end of the heritage area, and...
AGRICULTURE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Here's a rundown of construction impacts in Wilsonville this summer

The Fifth to Kinsman Road project may cause delays near the Old Town neighborhood Though unlikely to cause major disruptions for Wilsonville commuters, a number of construction projects led by the city this summer that may engender some delay depending on where travelers are headed. One of the major projects will provide a connection through town between Wilsonville Road and Boones Ferry Road. It will extend both Kinsman Road and 5th Street, stretching the former south of Wilsonville Road and the latter west of Boones Ferry Road, while also improving the intersection at Fifth Street and Kinsman Road. Zach...
WILSONVILLE, OR
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon politics: New poll, Legislative Days and COVID-19

An early poll of the race for governor shows a tight race among the trio of major candidates.A new governor's race poll, a packed schedule of legislative meetings, a top leader in Salem on the mend from COVID-19, plus military news with state ramifications were part of Tuesday's mix of Oregon political and government news. New poll shows Drazan edge An early poll of the race for governor shows a tight race among the trio of major candidates, with less than a quarter of those polled having no preference yet. The poll by Nelson Research, a firm owned by prominent...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Performance Series returns in June, July

The showcase will include poets, songwriters, a mariachi band, a Folklorico group and a play Kicking off with a show during the Wilsonville Festival of the Arts, the Wilsonville Performance Series — hosted by the Wilsonville Arts and Culture Council — is returning to Meridian United Church of Christ in town for shows June 4 and July 15-16. At 7:30 p.m. June 4, songwriters Stephen Cohen, Joaquin Lopez, Stephanie Strange and Michele Van Kleef (Wilsonville native) and poets Merridawn Duckler, V Falcón Vázquez and Alberto Moreno will showcase their talents at the church. Then, on Blues night 7:30 p.m....
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County: 95% ballots counted

The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Clackamas County reports that 95% of primary election ballots have been counted by the morning of Tuesday, May 31. The primary election was held May 17. According to the county's dedicated website, 111,092 of the 116,045 ballots received by May 24 have been counted. An additional 3,653 remain to be duplicated to overcome the printing error preventing them from being counted. The only election still in doubt is the Democratic nominee in Oregon House District 38. Democratic voters in the district are nearly evenly split...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Student innovation celebrated at Oregon Tech's 'IdeaFest'

Annual showcase features student projects across fields of engineering, technology, manufacturing and more.The Oregon Institute of Technology's annual "IdeaFest" returned in-person for 2022 to showcase student research projects and recognize the hard work and innovation of nearly 40 scholars in applied sciences. Poster presentations lining an exhibit room at Oregon Tech's Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville on Wednesday, May 18 featured inquiry and analysis conducted by junior, senior and graduate students as class projects in engineering, technology, health, manufacturing and other disciplines. Projects were evaluated by a panel of five judges who scored the entries based on clarity, innovation, relevance, layout...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Environmental Learning Center 'bioblitz' to identify wetland plants, wildlife

Clackamas Community College plans free event in partnership with watershed council, Water Environment ServicesThe Greater Oregon City Watershed Council and the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center are partnering to host a community-led bioblitz on June 25. A bioblitz is an event to take a snapshot of the biodiversity, or variety of life, in a specific place. Students, scientists, naturalists and other community members join together to find and identify as many plants, animals and other organisms as possible in a short period of time. Sponsored by the Clackamas Water Environment Services, this free event is open to all...
OREGON CITY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County parenting program to offer classes in Spanish

12-week course is geared for families with young children aged up to 8 years old this summerA group parenting program that for years was only available in English has been newly translated to Spanish and will be offered for the first time in Clackamas County to approximately 10 families with children aged 8 and below. "Make Parenting A Pleasure" is a child-abuse-prevention program published by nonprofit family-support organization Parenting Now, providing highly-stressed parents of young children with mentoring in resiliency, social and emotional connection and other factors proven to lower the potential for neglect. Parenting Now, headquartered in Eugene, is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas Community College busy with events on June 1

Student resource fair, manufacturing and welding info, and details about teaching careers available.Clackamas Community College is hosting a number of events on June 1 for those looking to start their educational journey, those interested in learning about becoming a teacher, or those who are looking for jobs in manufacturing or welding. Student Resource Fair Prospective, new and current students are invited to attend a Student Resource Fair from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Wacheno Welcome Center. Participants will learn about the variety of student services available at CCC, like financial aid, registration, advising, the VET Center, the Disability...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways. As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
