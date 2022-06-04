ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nepal’s women cricket team bundled out for 8 runs by UAE in U-19 game

hiindia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCricket matches have become shorter with the advent of the Twenty20 format, but the United Arab Emirates women’s Under-19 side recorded a remarkably swift victory on Saturday when they shot out...

hiindia.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms India, Korea and SEA Leadership Team Under Clement Schwebig

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed Thursday its leadership team for India, Southeast Asia and Korea (INSEAK) under Clement Schwebig, who will serve as president and managing director for the region. The announcement follows a similar set of appointments unveiled Wednesday for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which will be led by Priya Dogra, president and managing director for those regions. Both Schwebig and Dogra will report to Gerhard Zeiler, president of international for the newly merged entertainment giant.More from The Hollywood ReporterNRDC Event Honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus Turns Into Hollywood Exec Roast: "These F***ers Are Going to the Moon"'Pachinko' Cast, Crew Take a...
BUSINESS

