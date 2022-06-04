ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Ground broken for Burley Idaho Temple

By By Mary Richards Church News
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0fCA_0g0q37Bk00

BURLEY — On the ground where a farming family plowed the soil for years, members of that family helped break ground for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“This is a dream come true. My mother loved the temple,” said Barbara West, one of five daughters and four sons who grew up hoeing and thinning beans on this same property years ago.

She pointed out her grandfather’s house to the north, and the family house to the east. West’s sister Lisa Funk said their late mother always dreamed there would be a temple in this area. The sisters felt close to their late parents and other ancestors at the groundbreaking of the new Burley Idaho Temple on Saturday.

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy — who was born and raised in Burley — thanked the Funk family and many others for their hard work and sacrifices, as he presided over the groundbreaking.

He said, “Today, as we turn this soil, we will symbolically be planting the seeds, just as the Funk family has been planting the seeds throughout the years, with faith and hope that something beautiful would grow.”

With the Snake River just to the northeast, this donated 10.1 acres of farmland will be the home of Idaho’s seventh temple.

“As we symbolically turn the soil here, we all need to symbolically turn our hearts in preparation for having a temple here and symbolically prepare ourselves for the day when the temple will be dedicated,” Elder Nielson said.

Elder Nielson spoke about how his grandparents met and his parents met in Burley. He was born and raised just a few miles from the temple site. He told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking how he was baptized, learned the gospel and gained a testimony in Burley.

“This is sacred ground for you,” he told the congregation. “I know all of you have the same story. You have family members, great-grandparents who began their lives here. Others have come on your own since you became adults, and have made this your home.”

He continued, “Soon the temple will be your home, and I hope that as you feel that and understand that, this will become a wonderful place for you to find solace and peace and joy and happiness.”

Early Church pioneers settled in Idaho in 1855. Several Church presidents are natives of Idaho, including Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter. Elder David B. Haight, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from 1976 to 2004, was born in Oakley, Idaho, which is just south of Burley and in the Burley temple district.

Burley, which is part of what is known as Magic Valley, has an economy primarily dependent on agriculture. Derlin Taylor, the patriarch in the Burley Idaho Stake, spoke about how the community works together to harvest crops — and there always seems to be enough water for a harvest: “The Lord takes care of it,” he said.

Patriarch Taylor gave thanks to those who came before. “We will rally around this temple. Blessings will flow from this temple to all who live in this valley.”

Malia Manning, 18, from the Paul Idaho Stake, said she knows when the temple is built, the community will grow spiritually and will have peace. She said in the temple she will feel close to her brother and sister, who passed away when they were babies.

Samantha Guerrero-Solis, 8, from the Spanish Ward of the Burley West Stake, bore her testimony in the program for groundbreaking. “Heavenly Father loves us so much and is blessing us,” she said.

Plans for the temple include a two-story building, approximately 38,600 square feet with a single attached end spire. The temple site and size were announced June 23, 2021, with an exterior rendering released on Sept. 17, 2021.

The temple was among 20 new temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference.

The Burley temple will be the state’s seventh, with six operating temples in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg and Twin Falls. President Nelson announced a temple for north Rexburg in October 2021 general conference, and a temple for Montpelier in April 2022 general conference.

Idaho is home to more than 462,000 Church members in 1,181 congregations and 132 stakes. Seven stakes in the Mini-Cassia area are in the temple district.

Right now, those members drive west about 45 minutes to the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. Trish Mendenhall, from the Declo Idaho Stake, works in the Twin Falls temple. She spoke about how those who came before sacrificed their time, money and labor to build up the Church and its buildings.

Now, she said, “We aren’t asked to sacrifice to build a temple, but we are asked to sacrifice our time to be in it and to be found worthy of a temple.”

She is looking forward to the work that can be done when the Burley temple is built: “We are being helped to gather Israel from the other side,” she testified.

As Elder Nielson and his wife, Sister Marcia Nielson, invited the guests to step forward and take a shovel to turn the earth, he thanked each one of them.

“I’m grateful the gospel of Jesus Christ has been restored in its fullness on the earth today. Today we will begin this process of building another temple, and today it is in our own town. Isn’t that amazing?” he said. “I’m grateful to be a part of this today.”

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday n The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. n Revive @ 5 takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

170 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Idaho between May 31 and June 6

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced 170 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases for the week of May 31 through June 6. Of the new cases, 80 occurred in Bannock County, 54 occurred in Bingham County, 15 occurred in Franklin County, Oneida County had six cases, Bear Lake County had five cases, Power and Caribou counties each had four cases, and Butte County had two cases. This brings the total of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of Christ#The Temple#Temples#Religion
Idaho State Journal

June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler and don’t forget your fishing license. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And check it out, 1,000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir.
MONTPELIER, ID
Idaho State Journal

Family Fun Day set for Saturday in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The annual Family Fun Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tydeman Park next to City Hall in Pocatello. Family Fun Day is the largest free family event in Pocatello and will feature booths, face painting, food, activities, bounce houses and so much more.
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Officials gather to discuss water shortages in Idaho

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday and Tuesday, some of the most influential minds in Idaho water usage are in Sun Valley discussing some of the realities facing the Gem State’s water supply. “Right now, we’re struggling to meet even current water supply needs,” said Paul Arrington,...
SUN VALLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Powell, Barbara Jean

Barbara Powell Jean Powell Barbara Jean Powell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Grace Assisted Living Center in Chubbuck, Idaho. She was born March 10, 1935 to John and Elizabeth Amis in Denver, Colorado. Barbara had one brother, Robert Amis. Barbara attended schools in Denver, completing her education from South High School in Denver, Colorado in 1951. On June 15, 1951, she married the love of her life, Carl C. Powell in Denver, Colorado. They were blessed with three children: John, Bill, and Debbie. In 1960 they moved to Pocatello, Idaho, the place they called home for 63 years. Barbara received her Nursing degree form St. Luke's Hospital School of Practical Nursing in February 1960. She began her career at Bannock Memorial Hospital in April 1965 working in pediatrics, nursery, and NICU. Barbara retired after 30 plus years form BMH to spend more time traveling, golfing, cruising, shopping, and building homes and cabins with Carl. Her favorite pastime was shopping with her daughter Debbie and granddaughters Kim, Kris, and Tracy. She is survived by her three children: John (Lucy) Powell of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Bill (Teresa) Powell, Nampa, Idaho, and Debbie (Dan) Wagner of Chubbuck, Idaho. Her five grandchildren: Tracy (Jim) Mance, Kim (Rick) Stouse, Kris (Nathan) Diekemper, Sara (Jeremy) Hiestand, Cody (Chrissy) Powell and her 7 great-grandchildren: Sierra, Kai, Brayden, Conner, Keegan, Karsen, and Quinn. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Carl Powell, both parents and one brother. As her Barbara's wishes, she has been cremated. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday June 11, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Ave., Pocatello; a graveside will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone traffic lights in Pocatello to be upgraded beginning this weekend

The Idaho Transportation Department will be repairing a signal pole and making traffic signal improvements to the intersections of Alameda and Yellowstone and Cedar and Yellowstone. The work will be performed at night (9 p.m.-5 a.m.) beginning Sunday evening, June 12th and will continue through July 10th. During daylight hours, all businesses will have normal access along Yellowstone, Alameda and Cedar for the duration of the project. When complete, new...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

NeighborWorks Pocatello to hold Pay it Forward BBQ on Thursday

POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is hosting its 9th annual Pay-It-Forward BBQ on Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the pavilion located at Caldwell Park (on the corner of East Lewis Street and South Seventh Avenue) in Pocatello. The event features live music by Shandi Michelle and Jason Greene, food, informational booths and an opportunity to receive potted flowers or herbs in exchange for pledging to do something positive for the community.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

188,000 fish euthanized at Idaho hatchery to minimize spread of disease

On June 1, Idaho Fish and Game staff at Hagerman State Fish Hatchery euthanized about 188,000 young rainbow trout after the fish contracted a viral disease called infectious hematopoietic necrosis (IHN). There are no treatments to cure fish with IHN, so euthanasia is the best way to stop an outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading throughout the hatchery. The euthanized fish were about 2 inches long and slated to be stocked as 10-inch catchable-sized fish in the summer of 2023. The Hagerman State Hatchery...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Arntzen, Murlaine

Arntzen Murlaine Arntzen Murlaine (Mimi) Arntzen, our dear mother, passed away on May 26, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho with family by her side. She was born in 1934 in Willmar, Minnesota and moved to Colorado Springs with her husband (the late Randy Arntzen) and her 2 children in 1965. She is survived by her daughter, Renae Salazar (Gary) and her son, Regan Arntzen (Sue), 2 granddaughters and 4 great-grandchildren. Mimi worked for Mountain Bell/AT&T for 35 years. She was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. She joyfully volunteered for many years in their Get Set program and was a long-term member of the Pathfinder Sunday School class. She attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years. Mimi loved her church, playing tennis and hiking, but her greatest joy was her family. At her request, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Nirvanish, The Faux Fighters, Lakeview coming to Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this month

POCATELLO — Two acts will perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this week. The Idaho Summer Concert Series, which brings nine classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop and other artists to both Boise and Pocatello, is hosting tribute acts Nirvanish and The Faux Fighters in Pocatello on Friday. Nirvanish is a tribute to Nirvana that strives to replicate the audio integrity of Nirvana's recorded work while capturing the electric fury...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men survive plane crash in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Two men were able to walk away Tuesday afternoon when a single-engine airplane came up short on a landing at a runway at McCarley Field, skipping off the grass at the south edge of the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, hitting a chain link fence and flipping over. Preston Hafer had just finished golfing on the first hole shortly after 3 p.m. when he saw the plane coming in from the north. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

DeMar (Dee) Gilbert celebrates 80th birthday

DeMar (Dee) Gilbert of Inkom will celebrate his 80th birthday. He was born in Preston, Idaho on June 8, 1942, to DeMar H. and Harriet Gilbert, the oldest of five children. He grew up in Inkom, where he still resides today. In Dee's honor, an informal open house will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Inkom City Park.
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

'TERRIFYING PLACE': Lookout Credit Union CEO hopes new field for Pocatello Thunder instills fear in opponents

POCATELLO — Pocatello High School senior linebacker and tight end Julian Caldwell will never forget his sophomore season home game against the Highland Rams, specifically because the away team actually had the home-field advantage. “I remember our sophomore year home game against Highland we had to go play them at their own stadium,” Caldwell said. “That sucked. It was supposed to be that they came to our field but we didn't have one so it wasn’t really a home game for us.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

Rodeo and live music are headlining this week at the Bannock County Event Center, and it’s sure to be a fun time!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy