Gas prices expected to hit record high over the weekend: Experts

By Nation World News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Dan McTeague, president of the Canadian for Affordable Energy, gasoline prices are expected to reach $2.11 or more per liter in parts of Canada later this week as prices continue to rise. “Gas prices will continue to rise in the coming months, and this will affect all...

Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
Wyoming gas prices continue to break records

In Wyoming, most of us fuel our cars with gasoline, heat our homes using natural gas and rely on electricity generated from coal. And we depend on state services paid for, in large part, by taxes imposed on the companies extracting that oil, gas and coal — industries whose contributions to state coffers have also kept our individual taxes low.
Colorado sees 11-cent increase in average gas price over the last week

(The Center Square) – The average gas price in Colorado has increased by 11 cents per gallon over the last week, according to the latest figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA). Colorado tied with Wisconsin for the largest weekly increase in the country, just ahead of states such...
Gas prices spike every day this week, hit another record high Friday

(The Center Square) – Gas prices increased another 5 cents over night to reach yet another record high, marking another week where costs rose every day as economists worry about how consumer spending will impact the economy overall. Gas prices have jumped 14 cents in just the last three...
US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
Gas is headed for $5 a gallon nationwide

Wholesale prices for gasoline keep surging, meaning the angst Americans are feeling at the pump will last. Why it matters: Gasoline prices are key inflation indicators to the American public, and their persistent climb is a headwind for both consumer spending — as gas bills eat into household budgets — and politicians hoping to stay in power.
China launches 3 taikonauts to Tiangong space station

Two veteran Chinese taikonauts and a rookie blasted off atop a Long March 2F rocket Saturday evening U.S. time, streaking into orbit and setting off after China's Tiangong "Palace in the Sky" space station for a planned six-month stay. The launching marked the third piloted flight to the Chinese outpost...
Gas prices soar nationwide after Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK -- Gas prices nationwide are soaring to record highs against following the Memorial Day weekend.AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular is $4.82.In New Jersey, the price is even higher at $4.92 a gallon. Drivers in New York are paying $4.85 a gallon, and in Connecticut, a gallon of regular costs about $4.84.Analysts say don't expect it to get better any time soon as demand for oil is outpacing supply.U.S. and OPEC oil production is increasing, but it's still below pre-pandemic levels, and the war in Ukraine means millions of barrels a day of Russian oil will stay off the market."The longer Russia's 10 million barrels remain off the global market by sanctions, the worse it could potentially get this summer," one expert said.Historically, gas prices drop in the fall following the summer driving season.
China-Canada tensions rising again over N.Korea air patrols

BEIJING/OTTAWA, June 6 (Reuters) - Diplomatic tensions between China and Canada are rising again, with each country accusing the other of using their military aircraft flying near North Korea of provocation and harassment. Earlier on Monday, China's foreign ministry warned Canada of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation," after...
Gas prices hit new record highs to kick off week

(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit another new record to kick off the week Monday, continuing a steady stream of record-breaking days. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is at $4.87, the highest ever. That's more than a week of new records highs every day.
Record-high gas prices affect summer travel

High gas prices are turning into a major speed bump as the summer travel season kicks into high gear. The national average for regular gas is nearing $5 per gallon. Kris Van Cleave has more on why gas prices are increasing.
Petroleum analyst predicts national average for gas will reach $5/gallon

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.22/g on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 37.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.50/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.
Steady climb to $5: Gas prices spike again Saturday

(The Center Square) – The average price of a gallon of gasoline is making a steady march toward $5, a threshold nine states already have breached. Overnight, gas prices spiked another six cents nationwide, according to AAA. American motorists are paying on average $4.82 a gallon as of Saturday. A week ago, the average was $4.60, but prices have only risen every day since then.
U.S. gas prices reach new record high, as demand for gas drops

Prices at the pump have hit a record high across the U.S. this holiday weekend, which has caused demand for gas to drop. The Energy Information Administration says the demand for gas has hit its lowest level for this time of the year since 2013, excluding 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Robert Sinclair, the senior manager for AAA Northeast, joins Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss.
Nasdaq rises slightly to start week, shaking off jump in bond yields

Stocks moved slightly higher on Monday as Wall Street tried to rebound from a losing week and navigated a jump in Treasury yields. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.40%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.31%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average perked up 16.08 points, or less than 0.1%. The Dow was up more than 300 points earlier in the session, but the market gave up some of its gains as the day progressed and the 10-year Treasury yield pushed above 3%.
Stocks gain on improved sentiment, crude at $120

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, following gains in Asia and Europe on signs of an easing of restrictions by China, and as investors took expected interest rate hikes in coming days in their stride despite crude oil hitting $120 a barrel. The dollar gained...
