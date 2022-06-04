ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

I’m another immigrant mom watching the news and wondering why I’m still here

By Nation World News Desk
nationworldnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 19 third and fourth graders and two of their teachers died, the first nosebleed of my 42-year-old life. Like everyone else caught in the shock paralysis that often follows a tragedy, I...

nationworldnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Uvalde, TX
Government
BBC

What beauty parlours reveal about Somali women

The BBC's Mary Harper writes about her experiences at Somali beauty parlours. I was relaxing in a comfy chair when a woman came at me with a long, sharp knife. That first time, I was terrified. Now I am accustomed to ladies approaching me with blades. It is all in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Elections#Us Citizenship#Racism#Robb Elementary School
Apartment Therapy

My Teen Daughter and Her Friends Are Obsessed with This Stain Fighting Tool (and My Life Is Easier Because of It)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My oldest daughter is thirteen, and after a year of virtual school that sucked all the sparkle out of her, I don’t take any school drop-offs or backpack heaves, or funny teacher stories for granted. She just finished her seventh-grade year, fully in person, and hearing the joys and trials of middle school life — among people — is something I’ll never listen to without gratitude.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Slate

I Love My Son. But I Suddenly Have Zero Desire to Play With Him

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a full-time mom to a 2-year-old. We had him right at the start of the pandemic and have been his only caretakers (his grandparents are in different countries). Since then it has been just my husband and I, taking him to parks, hospitals, stores and everything. We finally enrolled him in a lovely daycare close by three days a week, since I was starting full-time work after an extended break. Once he started going, I began to feel like I have no energy to do anything with him. I am not up for taking him to the park, I don’t want to play outside with him or feed him. I don’t mind putting him to bed, sitting next to him for hours at a stretch reading his favorite books, feeding him while he sits on my lap (not running around), or doing quiet activities but I have absolutely no energy to run behind him. I feel miserable and out of sorts wondering if there is something more serious than just tiredness. I cannot pull myself up from the sofa to play with him, but I am more than happy to hold him in my arms and sing songs with him. What is wrong with me? Is this normal?
KIDS
AFP

US VP Harris announces migration funds as Mexico snubs Americas summit

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced a fresh $1.9 billion in private sector funding to boost jobs in hopes of reducing migration from Central America, at a Latin America summit in Los Angeles snubbed by the leaders of Mexico and other affected countries. Harris also announced the creation of the "Central American Service Corps" funded through US aid to mentor young people.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy