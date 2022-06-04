St. Peter's UCC hosts vigil for the lives lost in Uvalde shooting

G O R G E O U S! INVESTOR ALERT OR KEEP IT FOR YOURSELF! This home was nicely refinished & is booked constantly! It is located on the 8 MM in Workman Hollow Cove in Lake Ozark. This incredible property offers 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The main level is beaming with the crisp colors and windows everywhere to capitalize on these incredible views! It also has a Master Suite on the main. You will be a fan of the open floor plan, the vaulted ceiling & prestigious stone fireplace from floor to ceiling. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. This home comes fully furnished. Upstairs you will find two more spacious bedrooms & another full bath. There is plenty of room to entertain on the lakeside deck or move to the lower level and enjoy seating and a firepit area. The dock adds to the entertaining space and offers a swim platform, fish cleaning station and boat/jetski lifts for your convenience. Please call for a private appointment between bookings.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO