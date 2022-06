John Cena will be back on “WWE Raw” on June 27 and the Peacemaker is ready for a special moment. It was announced on the 6/6 episode of “Raw” that in light of it being 20 years since Cena showed his “ruthless aggression” against Kurt Angle on “SmackDown,” Cena will make his WWE return in Laredo, TX to celebrate his two decades on WWE TV. After the news broke on social media, the man himself expressed his excitement to return to the WWE Universe.

