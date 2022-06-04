Injury accident

Flagstaff Police are chasing a subject on foot at Bushmaster Park. Officers were called to the park for a physical fight involving 2 males and a woman. All three individuals are severely intoxicated. UPDATE: Officers have 2 people detained.
Highlands FD, CCSO, and DPS are on the scene of car that is fully engulfed in flames along Old Munds Highway at the Interstate 17 northbound underpass. Crews are working hard to try and stop the spread of the fire into the forest. UPDATE 5:45 PM: Crews have the fire...
Summit FD, CCSO, and DPS are all responding to multiple 911 calls regarding a small wildfire that has started along eastbound Interstate 40 at milepost 227. This is roughly 25 miles east of Flagstaff on the north side of the road. Elden fire lookout tower is also seeing the smoke. Updates to follow.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 121 S Milton at the L Motel for a female that stole pillows as she was checking out. When confronted by staff, she became confrontational and left without giving the pillows back.
Flagstaff FD is responding to 311 S San Francisco St at the Yoga Studio for a possible gas leak inside the building.
