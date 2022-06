Several crews with local fire departments, state, and Forest Service are on the scene of a wildfire burning near Interstate 17 at milepost 303, which is roughly 27 miles south of Flagstaff. The fire is called the watermelon fire. The cause of the fire was a car that caught fire. The size is unknown at this time. I-17 is CLOSED northbound at mile marker 303.

