Suspicious Package

At 7:54 am this morning, NAUPD received a call from a student who said a friend who was staying with him had just been assaulted. The student said that 3 female suspects had entered his room uninvited, assaulted his friend, stole some of her property and keys, and left in her vehicle. Responding officers were able to determine that the victim and suspects were “friends” and the victim knew where they were staying. Officers located the vehicle at an off-campus hotel and detained the suspects. Officers learned that the suspects and the victim were non-students from outside the area who had traveled to Flagstaff together. The three suspects wanted to return home and were angry with their friend who was staying at NAU for not driving them home. They went to the student’s room in which the victim was staying, slapped her, damaged her vehicle, and took her keys. There were no weapons involved in the offense. All three suspects have been referred to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office for charges.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO