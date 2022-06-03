ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Suspicious Package

By LIVE scanners
flagscanner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlagstaff Police are responding to a report of a suspicious package in the area of Dodge...

flagscanner.com

Comments / 0

flagscanner.com

Officer in foot chase

Flagstaff Police are chasing a subject on foot at Bushmaster Park. Officers were called to the park for a physical fight involving 2 males and a woman. All three individuals are severely intoxicated. UPDATE: Officers have 2 people detained.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Pillow Thief

Flagstaff Police are responding to 121 S Milton at the L Motel for a female that stole pillows as she was checking out. When confronted by staff, she became confrontational and left without giving the pillows back.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Non-Injury accident blocking

Flagstaff Police are responding to Fanning and Route 66 for traffic control being needed due to a non-injury collision block the roadway.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Vehicle fire north of Flagstaff on Highway 89

At 2:35 PM on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, Summit Fire Engines 31, 32, Water Tender 31 and Battalion 30 responded to the report of a possible vehicle fire at MP 432 on the southbound side of N US Highway 89. On arrival, Battalion 30 and Engine 32 observed a fully...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley News – Two People Shot, Suspect Arrested

Prescott Valley Detectives worked through the night investigating this incident. Ultimately, they arrested Jesus Abraham Tovar-Noriega, 35-years-old, of Prescott Valley. He was booked into Yavapai County Detention Center. He is charged with the following:. Attempted Second Degree Murder, 2 counts; Aggravated Assault, 2 counts; Endangerment, 5 counts; Misconduct Involving Weapons;...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
flagscanner.com

Criminal damage to car

Flagstaff Police are responding to an apartment at 2200 E Dortha Ave to take a report of criminal damage to a car overnight. The victim had their car tires slashed.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

DRAGGING CHAINS CAUSE MULTIPLE FIRES OVER WEEKEND

With wildfire season upon us, YCSO wants to remind residents of the danger that a dragging chain from your vehicle can cause a fire and ask that you be aware of anything that may ignite a spark from your vehicle. Around 4:15 Saturday morning June 4, 2022, YCSO dispatch received...
ASH FORK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Baby found asleep in a room full of drugs in Prescott

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 1, 2022, a Prescott Police Officer made a traffic stop in Yavapai County. During the traffic stop, the officer said they noticed 31-year-old Amber Dawn Lee acting extremely nervous. Officers then deployed a K9 around her vehicle which lead to discovering around 200 fentanyl pills. Officers say she hid them in a backpack and her shoes.
PRESCOTT, AZ
flagscanner.com

Person being dragged

Flagstaff Police and NAU Police are responding to the area of 605 W Riordan (Creative Spirits) for a person seen dragging another person down the road. They were heading towards the Speedway gas station. The suspect is described as wearing a hat and blue shirt. The person being dragged is wearing a long-sleeved shirt. Both are adult males.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Breaking: Car crashes into Flagstaff home

Flagstaff Police, Fire, and EMS are on the scene of a car that has crashed into a house in the 2100 block of Dortha Ave. Caller saying a green dodge has crashed into a home and is in the living room of the house. UPDATE: Fire units saying there are...
theprescotttimes.com

CHANCE TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO HOME RAID

CHANCE TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO HOME RAID WHERE 18-MONTH-OLD BABY FOUND AMONGST DRUG STASH. Around mid-day June 1, 2022, a Prescott Police Officer made a traffic stop in Dewey on 31-yr-old Amber Dawn Lee of Dewey. During the stop the officer noticed that Ms. Lee was acting in an excessively nervous manner. This prompted the officer to deploy a K9 around her vehicle, which resulted in the finding of approximately 200 fentanyl pills in a backpack and more in her shoe. Deputies later secured cause for a warrant to search Ms. Lee’s residence.
PRESCOTT, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 15 News

'Watermelon Fire' sparks after RV fire near Sedona

COCONINO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ. — Officials say a wildfire, called the "Watermelon Fire," was started after an RV caught fire along Interstate 17 and spread to Coconino National Forest land. It is currently reported to be 25-30 acres. Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the fire and are working...
SEDONA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Northern Arizona man threatened to shoot ex-wife and police: YCSO

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and law enforcement with a gun. The situation reportedly began when Kyle Bomgardner, 27, and his ex-wife had an argument over the best school for their child. During the fight, Bomgardner put a pistol...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
flagscanner.com

UPDATE to Fire reported along I-40 near Twin Arrows. #BuffaloFire

Summit FD, CCSO, and DPS are all responding to multiple 911 calls regarding a small wildfire that has started along eastbound Interstate 40 at milepost 227. This is roughly 25 miles east of Flagstaff on the north side of the road. Elden fire lookout tower is also seeing the smoke. Updates to follow.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Final update to wildfiire south of Flagstaff that CLOSED I-17 #WatermelonFire

Several crews with local fire departments, state, and Forest Service are on the scene of a wildfire burning near Interstate 17 at milepost 303, which is roughly 27 miles south of Flagstaff. The fire is called the watermelon fire. The cause of the fire was a car that caught fire. The size is unknown at this time. I-17 is CLOSED northbound at mile marker 303.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Assault and Robbery at NAU this morning

At 7:54 am this morning, NAUPD received a call from a student who said a friend who was staying with him had just been assaulted. The student said that 3 female suspects had entered his room uninvited, assaulted his friend, stole some of her property and keys, and left in her vehicle. Responding officers were able to determine that the victim and suspects were “friends” and the victim knew where they were staying. Officers located the vehicle at an off-campus hotel and detained the suspects. Officers learned that the suspects and the victim were non-students from outside the area who had traveled to Flagstaff together. The three suspects wanted to return home and were angry with their friend who was staying at NAU for not driving them home. They went to the student’s room in which the victim was staying, slapped her, damaged her vehicle, and took her keys. There were no weapons involved in the offense. All three suspects have been referred to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office for charges.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

I-17 reopens after RV sparks wildfire near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Northern Arizona firefighters are working to put out the Watermelon Fire, which temporarily shut down I-17 in both directions Sunday afternoon. Northbound lanes reopened at milepost 299 around 6:30 p.m., and southbound lanes reopened just before 7 p.m. The fire started around 2:50 p.m. after...
SEDONA, AZ

