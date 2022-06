MADISON, Ill. — Joey Logano won his second Cup points race of the season Sunday after a dramatic duel with Kyle Busch in overtime at World Wide Technology Raceway. This marks the second time Logano has won an inaugural Cup race at a site this season. Logano won the Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Last year, he won the inaugural dirt race at Bristol.

MADISON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO