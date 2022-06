(FOX 9) - The mostly pleasant weather pattern continues Tuesday, with patchy sunshine and a high in the low 70s for the Twin Cities. A weak wave of wet weather is rolling through central Minnesota Tuesday morning, but it'll be more of a nuisance-style shower than anything substantial. And despite the added cloud cover, the high on Tuesday will top out in the low 70s for the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota, while highs in the 60s are expected on Minnesota’s Arrowhead.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO